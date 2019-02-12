Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Spurs matchup

MEMPHIS - The Grizzlies (23-34) have won three of their last four games and try to extend their momentum Tuesday against the Spurs (32-26) at FedExForum in their final home game before the All-Star break.

Bear Necessities is a game-day spotlight on some Grizzlies notes of note to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

The Grizzlies have not only won three of their last four games, but also their last two at home. This marks the first time Memphis has won three in a four-game stretch since Nov. 30-Dec. 7, and it’s also the first time the team has won consecutive home games since beating Sacramento and Dallas on Nov. 16 and Nov. 19, respectively.

A win Tuesday would put the Grizzlies in rare territory against the Spurs, who come in on a season-long, four-game losing streak. Memphis has won two of the first three matchups with San Antonio this season, with a 104-103 victory on Nov. 21 on the road and a 96-86 home win on Jan. 9. The Grizzlies are attempting to win the season series against the Spurs for the first time since taking three of four matchups during the 2004-05 season. Memphis is 24-70 all-time against San Antonio.

Joakim Noah looks to build on his most productive game since joining the Grizzlies back in December. The 12-year veteran center set his season highs with 19 points and 14 rebounds off the bench in Saturday’s 99-90 win over New Orleans, marking just the second time in Noah’s career that he’s reached those statistical marks as a reserve, and first since 2008 as a member of the Bulls. The last NBA player Noah’s age (33 years, 349 days) or older to post at least 19 points and 14 rebounds off the bench was former Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph , who had 26 points and 18 rebounds (at 34 years, 172 days).

Memphis ranks first in the NBA against Western Conference teams in opponent points per game (100.6), opponent field goal percentage (.435) and opponent points in the paint (40.2). The Grizzlies are also coming off their best defensive effort of the season at the three-point line. Memphis held New Orleans to just 18.2 percent (6-for-33) on threes in Saturday's win, which was the second-lowest percentage ever by a Grizzlies' opponent on at least 30 attempts from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies are listing Kyle Anderson (shoulder) and Dillon Brooks (toe surgery) as out for Tuesday’s game. The Spurs are listing Dejounte Murray (knee surgery), Lonnie Walker IV (ankle) and Derrick White (heel) as out, while Rudy Gay (ankle) is probable.

For the Grizzlies complete game notes, check here: Grizzlies Game Notes