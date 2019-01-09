Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Spurs matchup

MEMPHIS - The Grizzlies (18-22) are battling through injuries and adversity as they look to end a season-long, six-game losing streak entering Wednesday’s game against the Spurs (24-17) at FedExForum.

Bear Necessities is a game-day spotlight on some Grizzlies notes of note to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

The Grizzlies announced Wednesday that forward Dillon Brooks will require surgery to repair a ruptured ligament in his right big toe. An update on Brooks’ status will be provided after surgery is performed. Brooks sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 108-88 loss to the Spurs in San Antonio. The second-year swingman has averaged 7.5 points and 1.7 rebounds in 18 games this season, and recently returned from a six-week absence to recover from an MCL knee sprain.

Despite their recent slide, the Grizzlies reach the midway point of the 82-game regular-season schedule well ahead of last season's pace. Memphis is 18-22 entering Game No. 41. This time last season, the Grizzlies were 13-27 on their way to a 22-60 finish. Memphis is tied with Dallas for 13th place in the Western Conference standings, but only 3½ games out of the eighth and final playoff spot.

Since going scoreless on at least eight shot attempts for the first time in his career in a Jan. 2 home loss to Detroit, Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley has averaged 24.7 points in 32 minutes over his last three games. During that stretch, Conley has shot 51.2 percent from the field overall, 58.8 percent on threes and 87.0 percent from the free-throw line.

The Grizzlies and Spurs have split the first two of four matchups this season in the Southwest Division rivalry, with both previous games played in San Antonio. Memphis is 23-70 all-time against the Spurs, and the teams meet once more in the regular-season series on Feb. 12 in Memphis.

In addition to Brooks being out with a toe injury, Memphis emerged from Wednesday’s shootaround with Jevon Carter (right knee soreness) listed as probable and forward JaMychal Green (left shoulder soreness) as questionable. For the Spurs, former Grizzlies forward Rudy Gay (wrist) is expected to miss Wednesday’s game and guard Dejounte Murray (knee surgery) is listed as out.

For the Grizzlies complete game notes, check here: Grizzlies Game Notes