Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Spurs matchup

SAN ANTONIO - The Grizzlies (11-5) have won six of their past seven games and look to extend a four-game winning streak Wednesday when they visit the Spurs (8-8).

Bear Necessities is a game-day spotlight on some Grizzlies notes of note to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

Memphis is seeking its first five-game winning streak since a six-game win streak from Dec. 1-10, 2016. However, snagging a road win against the Spurs has been a daunting task, with the Grizzlies having lost seven straight and 38 of 45 matchups in San Antonio.

The Grizzlies own the best scoring defense in the NBA (100.0 points allowed per game), and have held all 10 opponents in the month of November under that team’s scoring average entering the game. The Grizzlies also lead the league in holding opponents under 100 points (eight times) and under 80 points (four times).

Marc Gasol leads the NBA in ESPN’s Real Plus-Minus and Defensive Real Plus-Minus. Real Plus-Minus rating is defined as a player's estimated on-court impact on team performance, measured in net point differential per 100 offensive and defensive possessions. RPM takes into account teammates, opponents and additional factors.

Marc Gasol leads the NBA in ESPN's Real Plus-Minus and Defensive Real Plus-Minus. Real Plus-Minus rating is defined as a player's estimated on-court impact on team performance, measured in net point differential per 100 offensive and defensive possessions. RPM takes into account teammates, opponents and additional factors.

Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson was selected by San Antonio with the 30th overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft. Anderson appeared in 257 games (100 starts) over four seasons (2014-18) with the Spurs, and averaged 4.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 17.9 minutes before he signed a four-year deal in free agency last July with Memphis. He's averaging 5.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 28.9 minutes this season.

Memphis is undefeated this season when it scores at least 110 points (6-0), shoots at least 50 percent from the field (5-0) or shoots at least 40 percent from three-point range (6-0).

For the Grizzlies complete game notes, check here: Grizzlies Game Notes.