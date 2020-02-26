Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Rockets matchup

HOUSTON – The shorthanded Grizzlies (28-29) wrap up a four-game Western Conference trip looking to snap a three-game losing streak when they face the Rockets (37-20) on Wednesday at Toyota Center.

Bear Necessities is a spotlight on key Grizzlies’ facts and trends, curated from Communication Manager Ross Wooden’s Game Notes, to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

With injuries piling up in the midst of the toughest remaining strength of schedule in the NBA, the Grizzlies face the daunting challenge of trying to avoid their first four-game losing streak since late November on Wednesday in Houston. Memphis has not won since returning from the All-Star break, falling on the road against the Kings, Lakers and Clippers. The Grizzlies have not dropped four straight games since losing six in a row (Nuggets, Warriors, Lakers, Pacers, Clippers, Jazz) from Nov. 17-29, 2019.

The Grizzlies continue to lead the NBA in assists, averaging 27.1 per game this season. But their production has declined during the four-game road trip, which has factored in the three-game losing streak. Memphis has not reached at least 27 assists in any of the three games on the trip. The assists total has dropped each of the three games, from 25 last Thursday against the Kings, to 22 in Friday’s loss to the Lakers and down to 20 Monday against the Clippers. Meanwhile, Memphis has averaged 16 turnovers.

Continuity has been a strength for the Grizzlies this season despite playing with the league’s youngest roster. But recent injuries have presented a huge challenge as coach Taylor Jenkins is forced to tweak the rotation and adjust. Memphis is one of four teams in the league (Jazz, Lakers, Nets) to use fewer than 10 different starting lineups this season. But the Grizzlies used their ninth different opening group in Monday’s loss to the Clippers, and could be faced with tweaking again Wednesday against Houston.

and after Westbrook sat out of the first two games. The game will also feature two of the league’s fastest-paced teams, with the Rockets ranked second at 103.84 possessions per game and the Grizzlies sixth in the NBA at a franchise record-setting 103.54 possessions a night. With Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) already sidelined and expected to be reevaluated at the end of next week, the Grizzlies announced Tuesday that backup power forward Brandon Clarke (quad) will also be out and reevaluated in two weeks. Jackson suffered his injury Friday against the Lakers and Clarke was hurt Monday against the Clippers. They combine to average 29 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks. The Grizzlies also list Grayson Allen (hip) and Justise Winslow (back) as out Wednesday against the Rocket.

For the Grizzlies complete game notes, check here: Grizzlies Game Notes