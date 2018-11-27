Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Raptors matchup

MEMPHIS - The Grizzlies (12-7) aim to regroup from consecutive losses since ascending to first place in the Western Conference when they face the NBA-best Raptors (17-4) on Tuesday at FedExForum.

Bear Necessities is a game-day spotlight on some Grizzlies notes of note to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

At 7-2 inside FedExForum, the Grizzlies are tied for the second-fewest home losses in the NBA. They have not lost consecutive games at home all season, but face a Raptors' team that has won eight of 10 on the road and are the league’s lone team that is more than two games above .500 away from home.

The Grizzlies own the best scoring defense in the NBA (100.9 points allowed per game), and have held all 13 opponents in the month of November under that team’s scoring average entering the game. The Raptors come in averaging 116.8 points overall, including 124.7 over their last three games.

Jaren Jackson Jr . has 20 steals and 41 blocks in his first 19 career games. The only players in NBA history to post at least 20 steals and 40 blocks in their first 20 career games are: Andrei Kirilenko (2001-02), Kenyon Martin (2000-01), Shawn Bradley (1993-94), David Robinson (1989-90), Patrick Ewing (1985-86) and Bill Walton (1974-75). Jackson (481 minutes) will have played by far the fewest minutes of any player on this list except for Kirilenko (456).

Memphis has outscored teams by 8.3 points per 100 possessions when Marc Gasol is on the court this season. But the Grizzlies are outscored by 11.4 points per 100 possessions when he's off the floor. Gasol entered the week ranked first in the NBA in ESPN's real defensive plus-minus and defensive win shares.

Toronto has outscored its opponent in the first quarter in every game during its five-game winning streak. However, Memphis has outscored its opponent in each of its last two contests (coincidentally, both losses). The Grizzlies have a better record this season when trailing at the end of the first quarter (7-2) than when leading at the end of the opening period (5-5).

