Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Pistons matchup

MEMPHIS - The Grizzlies (18-18) intend to put a rough finish to 2018 behind them and open the New Year with a fresh start amid a home-heavy January schedule that starts Wednesday against the Pistons (16-19) at FedExForum.

Bear Necessities is a game-day spotlight on some Grizzlies notes of note to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

The Grizzlies open the 2019 calendar year with consecutive home games against the Pistons and Nets on Wednesday and Friday, looking to improve on a 6-6 record this season against Eastern Conference teams. Memphis has already surpassed its win total against the East from all of last season, when it finished 4-26. The Grizzlies will play nine of their 16 January games at home.

At 18-18, the Grizzlies aim to stay above the .500 mark after ending 2018 with consecutive losses to the Rockets and Celtics. After starting 12-5 and ascending to first place in the Western Conference standings, the Grizzlies have lost 13 of their last 19 games. They have been at or above the .500 mark since winning the second game of the season against the Hawks to improve to 1-1.

Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson is coming off a career-high, 20-point game in Monday’s loss to the Rockets. It was the first time Anderson has led Memphis in scoring, and it also capped the most productive offensive month of his career in his first season with the team. Anderson has shot 76.0 percent from the field his last three games and set career highs for scoring average and shooting percentage in a calendar month at 10.1 points and 63.5 percent shooting in December. Meanwhile, Marc Gasol has made a three-pointer in 13 consecutive games, tying the longest streak of his career.

, who is expected to play his fifth game Wednesday since returning from a six-week absence with a strained knee. Brooks has averaged 6.5 points, one rebound and one assist in 17.7 minutes per game off the bench the past four games. He’s shot 36.4 percent on threes in his return, including a 4-for-5 effort from distance on Dec. 29 against Boston when he scored a season-high 19 points. Memphis emerged from Wednesday morning’s shootaround with only Chandler Parsons (return from injury management) listed on its injury report. The Pistons were without Zaza Pachulia (leg contusion), Stanley Johnson (thigh contusion) and Ish Smith (abductor muscle tear) for Tuesday night’s loss in Milwaukee, and head to Memphis 0-3 to close out a four-game trip.

For the Grizzlies complete game notes, check here: Grizzlies Game Notes

Dillon Brooks talks to the media following shootaround about his knee and getting worked back into the rotation ahead of Wednesday night's home matchup against the Detroit Pistons at FedExForum.