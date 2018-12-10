Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Nuggets matchup

DENVER - The Grizzlies (15-10) play their fifth game of December, and third in four nights, when they face the Nuggets (17-9) on Monday at the Pepsi Center.

Bear Necessities is a game-day spotlight on some Grizzlies notes of note to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

The Grizzlies-Nuggets showdown pits two of the NBA’s top defensive teams. Denver and Memphis are tied for fourth in the NBA in defensive rating (points allowed/100 possessions) at 104.3. The only West team to hold more opponents under 100 points this season than Memphis (9) is Denver (10), while the Grizzlies lead the NBA in holding opponents under 90 (5). Furthermore, the Grizzlies’ 89-87 home victory over Denver on Nov. 7 marked the only time this season a team scored fewer than 90 points and won the game.

Based on season averages, Denver holds a major edge in rebounding in this matchup. The Nuggets pull down 47.5 rebounds (8th) and score 15.7 second chance points (3rd) while the Grizzlies grab 39.7 rebounds and score 9.7 second chance points, ranking last in the league in both categories. Denver grabs 53.2 percent of all available rebounds (best in the league) while Memphis hauls in 47.0 percent (27th). The Grizzlies were outrebounded 57-36 Saturday in a 111-88 home loss to the Lakers.

The Grizzlies are 7-6 on the road this season, which already surpasses their win total away from FedExForum through all of last season (6-35). Memphis is also a perfect 3-0 on the road this season against Northwest Division opponents, with victories already at Utah (twice) and Minnesota. Also, the Grizzlies are one of only seven NBA teams that entered Monday with a winning road record.

The leadership and hustle of Mike Conley and Marc Gasol have defined the Grizzlies’ defensive resurgence this season. Conley leads all NBA players in offensive loose balls recovered (25) and ranks second in the league in total loose balls recovered (47). Meanwhile, Gasol is first among NBA centers in charges drawn (9) and fourth in total deflections (52).

The Grizzlies and Nuggets are dealing with injuries to key players entering tonight's game. Conley (finger), Joakim Noah (back soreness) and Garrett Temple (heel soreness) are probable, while Dillon Brooks (knee sprain) and Chandler Parsons (knee soreness) are out. The Nuggets, coping with injuries to Paul Millsap (toe), Gary Harris (hip) and Will Barton (groin), signed free-agent Nick Young on Monday.

For the Grizzlies complete game notes, check here: Grizzlies Game Notes.