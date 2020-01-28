Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Nuggets matchup

MEMPHIS – Winners of nine of their past 11 contests, the Grizzlies (22-24) begin a stretch of three games in four nights on Tuesday when they face the Denver Nuggets (32-14) at FedExForum.

Bear Necessities is a spotlight on key Grizzlies’ facts and trends, curated from Communication Manager Ross Wooden’s Game Notes, to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

At 9-3 in the month of January, the Grizzlies head into their final home game of the month having already secured their first winning record for a calendar month since October/November of the 2018-19 season. Memphis has also won 10 of its past 12 home games, coming off Sunday’s victory over the Phoenix Suns, to improve to 13-13 overall this season at FedExForum. But the Nuggets have won four straight against the Grizzlies and boast the fifth-best road record in the NBA at 14-8 away from home.

After facing the Nuggets on Tuesday, the Grizzlies hit the road to close out January with Wednesday’s game against the New York Knicks and Friday’s stop in New Orleans to play the Pelicans. Memphis is on course to set a franchise record for prolific offense for a second consecutive month. The Grizzlies entered the week averaging 120.2 points per game in January, second-best in the NBA this month and nearly seven points more than the current franchise record for a scoring month, which was 113.4 set last month in December.

Grizzlies rookie point guard Ja Morant leads all rookies in scoring average and assists, but he looks for his shot more late in games. He scored 14 of his team-high 23 points in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win over the Suns and is averaging 7.9 points in fourth quarters this season. It’s the fourth-best scoring average in the fourth in the NBA. Morant is on pace to become the first rookie since Allen Iverson (7.0 in 1996-97 season) to score average at least seven points in the fourth quarter of games for an entire season.

leads all rookies in scoring average and assists, but he looks for his shot more late in games. He scored 14 of his team-high 23 points in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win over the Suns and is averaging 7.9 points in fourth quarters this season. It’s the fourth-best scoring average in the fourth in the NBA. Morant is on pace to become the first rookie since (7.0 in 1996-97 season) to score average at least seven points in the fourth quarter of games for an entire season. If the Grizzlies are to get a breakthrough win against the Nuggets, they must avoid surrendering a huge quarter outburst by one of the top teams in the Western Conference. Denver has won both matchups this season on the strength of one decisive quarter in each game. The Nuggets used a 44-17 edge in the second quarter to push them to a 131-114 win in Memphis on Nov. 17, and set the tone with a 26-11 advantage in the first quarter on the way to a 119-110 victory on Dec. 28 over the Grizzlies in Denver.

The Grizzlies list forward Bruno Caboclo (knee), guard Grayson Allen (hip), and forward Jae Crowder (knee) as out against the Nuggets. The Grizzlies have recalled forward Josh Jackson from the G League’s Memphis Hustle, and the No. 4 overall pick from the 2017 NBA draft will join the team for tonight’s game. The Nuggets have been without guard Jamal Murray (ankle), forward Paul Millsap (knee) and center Mason Plumlee (foot) in recent games but have won six of their last eight outings.

For the Grizzlies complete game notes, check here: Grizzlies Game Notes