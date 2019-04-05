Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Mavericks matchup

DALLAS – The Grizzlies (31-47) wrap up their final extended road trip of the season and open a two-game, home-and-home set against the Mavericks (31-47) on Friday at American Airlines Center.

Bear Necessities is a game-day spotlight on some Grizzlies notes of note to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

The Grizzlies and Mavericks are tied for 13th place in the Western Conference standings as they conclude their four-game regular season series with Friday’s matchup in Dallas followed by Sunday’s meeting at FedExForum. The Grizzlies won the first two games this season, with a 98-88 home win on Nov. 19 and a 111-81 victory on March 2 in Dallas. The 30-point win was the largest margin of victory this season for the Grizzlies, who recorded 30 assists on 39 made field goals. The teams have split their last six contests. The Mavericks are the only team without a win over Memphis this season.

The Grizzlies on Friday signed veteran center Tyler Zeller and released guard Dusty Hannahs . Zeller last played for the Atlanta Hawks, when he recently appeared in two games after signing a 10-day contract in March. Zeller has appeared in 408 regular season games, including 165 career starts, and has averaged 6.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in 17.6 minutes through stints with Cleveland, Boston, Brooklyn, Milwaukee and Atlanta. The 7-foot Zeller was the 17th overall pick in the first round of the 2012 NBA Draft out of North Carolina. He was signed to give the Grizzlies some depth at center, where the team has been without Joakim Noah , Jonas Valanciunas and Jaren Jackson Jr .

led Memphis with 16 points off the bench in Wednesday’s 116-89 loss in Portland. He became the 18th different player to lead the Grizzlies in scoring, which according to the Elias Sports Bureau, expands on what was already an NBA record for a team’s number of different leading scorers in a season. The previous high was 16 by the New York Knicks during the 2014-15 season. The Grizzlies will also match another NBA record when Zeller’s first appearance makes him the 28th different player to appear in a Memphis uniform this season. The 28 players used will match the team’s 2015-16 record. Dallas rookie standout Luka Doncic (now 20 years old) and Jackson (currently 19), the third and fourth overall picks in last summer’s NBA Draft, are two of only three teenagers to score at least 35 points in an NBA game in the last decade. Phoenix star Devin Booker , who did so in 2016, is the only other teenager to do so in the past 10 years.

For the Grizzlies complete game notes, check here: Grizzlies Game Notes