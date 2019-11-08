Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Magic matchup

ORLANDO – The Grizzlies (2-5) will try to win consecutive games for the first time this season when they face the Orlando Magic (2-6) on Friday at Amway Center.
Bear Necessities is a spotlight on key Grizzlies’ facts and trends, curated from Communication Manager Ross Wooden’s Game Notes, to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.
Here are a few things to watch:
- The Grizzlies embark on their first back-to-back set of the season when they visit the Magic on Friday before returning home to face the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Memphis, which plays 12 sets of back-to-back games this season, is coming off a season-high scoring effort in Wednesday’s 137-121 home win over the Timberwolves. It marked the second-highest, single-game point total in franchise history, falling only behind the 144 points the Grizzlies scored in a Jan. 3, 2007 victory over Golden State.
- The goal entering Friday’s game is to establish consistency and build on the most prolific offensive effort of the season. The Grizzlies shot season-high percentages from the field (.568) and three-point range (.522) in Wednesday’s game while also recording a season-high 34 assists. They also shot 30 free throws and made 83.3 percent. Nine Memphis players scored between seven and 31 points in Wednesday’s outing, and all 11 players who saw action in the game finished with at least two assists.
- The Grizzlies are getting breakout results from the top of their rookie draft class, with No. 2 pick Ja Morant and No. 21 pick Brandon Clarke ranking among the league’s first-year leaders in several categories. Morant leads all rookies in scoring (20.4ppg), assists (5.3apg) and three-point percentage (.500), while Clarke tops the class in rebounds (6.4rpg) and field goal percentage (.607). Also, Morant is fourth in steals (1.29spg) and field goal percentage (.523) while Clark is second in blocks (1.71bpg).
- Morant is also to a historic start on many levels. He is the second player in NBA history, behind only Michael Jordan, to average at least 20 points and five assists while shooting at least 50 percent from the field through his first seven NBA games. Morant enters Friday averaging 20.4 points and 5.3 assists while shooting .523 percent in 27.7 minutes per game. During the first seven games of the 1984-85 season, Jordan averaged 24.9 points and five assists while shooting .500 percent in 33.9 minutes per game.
- The Grizzlies list guard Grayson Allen (ankle soreness) as out for Friday’s game, while guard Tyus Jones (ankle soreness) is probable. For the Magic, guard Terrence Ross (knee soreness) is doubtful. Orlando center Mo Bamba (load management) sat out Wednesday’s game against Dallas but is expected to be available against the Grizzlies.
For the Grizzlies complete game notes, check here: Grizzlies Game Notes