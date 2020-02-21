Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Lakers matchup

LOS ANGELES – The Memphis Grizzlies (28-27) continue their four-game road trip with a visit to the Staples Center to play the Los Angeles Lakers (41-12).

Bear Necessities is a spotlight on key Grizzlies’ facts and trends, curated from Communication Manager Ross Wooden’s Game Notes, to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

The Grizzlies’ entered the post-All-Star slate with the league’s most-difficult remaining strength of schedule (.554). Memphis is in the midst of a stretch in which the team will play 11 of 16 on the road.

Tyus Jones has recorded 28 assists without a turnover in six games during the month of February. He has played a stretch of 112 minutes and 48 seconds since his last turnover. Jones’ six-game streak with zero turnovers while playing at least 15 minutes in every game is tied for the longest such streak in the league this season.

has recorded 28 assists without a turnover in six games during the month of February. He has played a stretch of 112 minutes and 48 seconds since his last turnover. Jones’ six-game streak with zero turnovers while playing at least 15 minutes in every game is tied for the longest such streak in the league this season. Jonas Valanciunas has hauled in double-digit rebounds in six consecutive games, tying his career-high streak that he initially set last season with the Grizzlies from March 20-30, 2019.

has hauled in double-digit rebounds in six consecutive games, tying his career-high streak that he initially set last season with the Grizzlies from March 20-30, 2019. Ja Morant is averaging 7.7 points in fourth quarters this season and recorded 15 of his 19 points in the final period last night at Sacramento. Morant ranks fourth in the NBA in fourth quarter scoring average this season, one spot above the Lakers’ LeBron James (7.3).

is averaging 7.7 points in fourth quarters this season and recorded 15 of his 19 points in the final period last night at Sacramento. Morant ranks fourth in the NBA in fourth quarter scoring average this season, one spot above the Lakers’ (7.3). The Grizzlies list guard Grayson Allen (hip) and forward Justise Winslow (back) as out. The Lakers list DeMarcus Cousins (knee) as out against the Grizzlies.

For the Grizzlies complete game notes, check here: Grizzlies Game Notes