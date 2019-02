MEMPHIS - The Grizzlies (23-38) will try to end a four-game losing streak as they look to win the regular-season series against LeBron James and the Lakers (29-30) on Monday at FedExForum.

Bear Necessities is a game-day spotlight on some Grizzlies notes of note to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

The Grizzlies and Lakers have split the first two matchups of the season’s three-game series, with both teams winning on the road. James had 20 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as the Lakers dominated the Grizzlies in a 111-88 win Dec. 8 at FedExForum. Two weeks later, Jaren Jackson Jr. nailed the game-sealing 3-pointer over James to cap a 27-point effort as the Grizzlies knocked off the Lakers 107-99 on Dec. 23 at STAPLES Center.

Mike Conley has played in 776 regular-season games for the Grizzlies, the most in franchise history. No other current Grizzlies player has appeared in more than 100 games for the franchise. Second-year forward Dillon Brooks, who has played in exactly 100 games with Memphis, is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a toe injury. In all, 13 of the 17 players on the Grizzlies' full roster are currently in their first season with the team.

Celebrating his 34th birthday Monday, Joakim Noah is in the midst of his most productive stretch since his peak seasons with the Chicago Bulls. Just in the past two games, a back-to-back set against the Clippers and Cavaliers, Noah averaged 19 points, nine rebounds, 3.5 assists, two blocks and a steal in 27 minutes. He shot 18-for-22 from the free-throw line during that stretch, and has attempted double figure free throws in consecutive games for just the second time in his career. He's also just the fourth player in Grizzlies history to attempt 10 or more free throws in back-to-back games as a reserve.

Both the Lakers and Grizzlies have had revolving doors to their respective playing rotations this season. A combination of injuries and trades have forced the Lakers to use 17 different starting lineups this season, with their longest stretch of success (13-5) coming when James, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and JaVale McGee have been the starters. Similarly, the Grizzlies used their 17th different starting lineup this season on Saturday, when Conley, Avery Bradley, Justin Holiday, Ivan Rabb and Jonas Valanciunas opened against Cleveland. That unit is expected to start again Monday.

The Grizzlies are listing Brooks (toe surgery), Jackson (thigh) and Kyle Anderson (shoulder) as out, while Conley (knee) is probable against the Lakers. The Lakers are listing Ball (ankle) as out and Mike Muscala (ankle) as probable against the Grizzlies.

For the Grizzlies complete game notes, check here: Grizzlies Game Notes