Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Kings matchup

SACRAMENTO – The Memphis Grizzlies (28-26) begin their post-All-Star schedule with a four-game road trip, starting with a Thursday tilt against the Sacramento Kings (21-33) at the Golden 1 Center.

Memphis tips-off the post-All-Star slate a season-best two games above .500 (28-26) after winning seven of its last nine games before the break. Over that nine-game span, the Grizzlies rank second in the NBA (first in the Western Conference) in points allowed per game (106.8) and have the best defensive rating (102.7) in the league.

The Grizzlies have the league’s toughest rest-of-season schedule (.554) and heaviest road schedule. The Grizzlies also will play the Los Angeles Lakers (Feb. 21), Los Angeles Clippers (Feb. 24) and Houston Rockets (Feb. 26) on this four-game swing, which ties the team’s longest road trip of the season (other: Dec. 4-11). Including this four-game road trip, Memphis will play 11 of its next 16 games on the road over the next month (through March 19).

Jaren Jackson Jr. , Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke participated in the 2020 NBA Rising Stars on Feb. 15 at the United Center in Chicago as part of 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend. Jackson Jr. (12 points, seven rebounds) and Morant (10 points, five rebounds, six assists) led the U.S. Team to a 151-131 victory over the World Team despite 22 points and eight rebounds from Clarke.

Ja Morant is averaging 19.0 points (.507 FG), 4.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 30.6 minutes during the month of February, leading the Grizzlies to a 4-1 record this month. During the month, he has posted the season's only triple-double by a rookie (on Feb. 9).

The Grizzlies list guard Grayson Allen (hip) and forward Justise Winslow (back) as out. The Kings list Marvin Bagley III (foot), Richaun Holmes (shoulder), and Alex Len as out, while Jabari Parker (shoulder) is listed as questionable against the Grizzlies.

