Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Kings matchup

MEMPHIS - The Grizzlies (19-29) shoot to salvage what’s left of a season-long, five-game homestand when the face the Kings (24-24) on Friday at FedExForum.

Bear Necessities is a game-day spotlight on some Grizzlies notes of note to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

The Grizzlies will attempt to snap a seven-game losing streak, which is tied with the Knicks for the longest current skid in the league, when they wrap up their four-game season series against the Kings. Sacramento has won two of the first three games against the Grizzlies, with the home team winning each matchup. Memphis has lost the first two games of the homestand by double-digit margins, with remaining games against the Kings (Friday), Pacers (Saturday) and Nuggets (Monday).

Marc Gasol posted his fifth career triple-double Wednesday against the Hornets with 22 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. Gasol’s 17 rebounds were his most in all of his 763 regular season contests with the franchise. Mike Conley also scored 31 points, his fifth 30-point game of the season. There have been only four instances in franchise history where the Grizzlies had both a 30-point scorer and another player record a triple-double in a single game. Two of those have come this season (other: Conley with 31 points and Kyle Anderson with a triple-double on Jan. 4 vs. Brooklyn).

has 22 combined three-pointers and steals over his last five games (32.3 minutes) after not recording any threes or steals in his first five games with the Grizzlies (16.8 minutes). Holiday ranks in the NBA’s Top 25 in both threes made (105, 24th) and steals (81, 6th). Conley has averaged 23.0 points in three games against the Kings this season. Jaren Jackson Jr. has averaged 17.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.00 steals and 2.33 blocks but also has 17 fouls over the three meetings (two disqualifications).

For the Grizzlies complete game notes, check here: Grizzlies Game Notes