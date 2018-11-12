Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Jazz matchup at FedExForum

MEMPHIS - The Grizzlies (7-4) look to sweep a three-game homestand Monday and remain the Western Conference's only unbeaten team at home this season when they face the Jazz (6-6) at FedExForum.

Bear Necessities is a game-day spotlight on Grizzlies' notes of note to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here's are a few things to watch:

Memphis will look to win eight of its first 12 games for just the third time in franchise history (10-2 starts in 2012-13 and 2014-15).

The Grizzlies are one of four NBA teams – and are the only Western Conference team – that are undefeated at home (others: Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Toronto).

Memphis has won their first five home games for just the second time in franchise history (8-0 home start in 2014-15).

The Grizzlies have committed fewer turnovers than their opponents in every game this season.

Memphis is forcing opponents into a turnover on a league-best 19.2 percent of possessions and are scoring 22.4 points per game off turnovers (2nd in the NBA). When at home, those numbers jump to 20.2 percent of possessions (also 1st in home games) and 23.4 points off turnovers (also 2nd in home games).

On the offensive side of the ball, the Grizzlies are turning the ball over on just 13.6 percent of their own possessions (5th in the NBA). In the last two games – a two-point win over Denver on Wednesday and Saturday's overtime victory over Philadelphia – the Grizzlies committed a total of one turnover in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Marc Gasol reached 11,000 career points on Nov. 10 vs. Philadelphia... According to basketball-reference, Gasol became the 22nd internationally-born player in NBA history to cross the 11,000-career point barrier.

The Grizzlies are 2-0 against the Jazz this season (both games in Utah), with two matchups in Memphis remaining. With another victory, the Grizzlies will win the season series against Utah for the fourth time in the last seven seasons.

For the Grizzlies complete game notes, check here: Grizzlies Game Notes

Mike Conley speaks to Grind City Media's Michael Wallace about forcing turnovers and the team's strong start on the defensive end.