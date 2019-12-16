Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Heat matchup

The Grizzlies (9-17) seek consecutive home victories for the first time this season when they face the Heat (19-7) on Monday at FedExForum to close out a three-game homestand.

Bear Necessities is a spotlight on key Grizzlies’ facts and trends, curated from Communication Manager Ross Wooden’s Game Notes, to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

In addition to wrapping up a three-game homestand, the Grizzlies are also finishing one of their busiest weeklong stretches of the season as they play their fourth game in a span of six nights. Memphis has won three of their past four games, with road victories at Golden State and Phoenix last week along with a home triumph Saturday over Washington. The lone setback during that stretch was Friday night’s home loss to Milwaukee, which carries the NBA’s longest active win streak into this week at 18 games.

The Grizzlies hope to extend Saturday’s momentum into Monday’s game when they face the Heat. Memphis is coming off a breakout offensive performance in Saturday’s 128-111 win over the Wizards, which represents the Grizzlies largest margin of the victory (17 points) on the season. They also registered season highs in field goal percentage (.571), points in the paint (70) and bench scoring (59). The bench production was boosted by a career-high 25 points from rookie forward Brandon Clarke .

. Clarke, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks are in the midst of strong grooves. Clarke is on pace to set a NBA record for field goal percentage by a rookie qualifier. He’s shooting .652 percent overall this season, including .520 percent on threes. Jackson is averaging 24.8 points, four made threes and 1.75 blocks his last four games. He’s posted at least one block and one made three in a franchise-record 10 straight games, also the NBA’s longest current streak. And Brooks is averaging 22.5 points his last four contests.

and are in the midst of strong grooves. Clarke is on pace to set a NBA record for field goal percentage by a rookie qualifier. He’s shooting .652 percent overall this season, including .520 percent on threes. Jackson is averaging 24.8 points, four made threes and 1.75 blocks his last four games. He’s posted at least one block and one made three in a franchise-record 10 straight games, also the NBA’s longest current streak. And Brooks is averaging 22.5 points his last four contests. The Grizzlies are facing one of the league’s most versatile teams in the Heat, whose roster features two of the eight NBA players with multiple triple-doubles this season. Heat guard Jimmy Butler has three triple-doubles and is averaging 21 points, 6.8 assists and 6.5 rebounds in his first season in Miami after being acquired in a summer trade from Philadelphia. Third-year center Bam Adebayo has posted his two triple-doubles within the past three games, and is averaging 15.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

has three triple-doubles and is averaging 21 points, 6.8 assists and 6.5 rebounds in his first season in Miami after being acquired in a summer trade from Philadelphia. Third-year center has posted his two triple-doubles within the past three games, and is averaging 15.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists. The Grizzlies list forward Jae Crowder (ankle soreness) as questionable and guard Grayson Allen (ankle soreness) as out for Monday’s game against the Heat. Crowder missed Saturday’s win over Washington, and Allen has been sidelined three games since he injured the ankle in last Monday’s victory at Golden State. For Miami, guard Goran Dragic (groin), guard Dion Waiters (suspension), forward James Johnson (personal reasons) and forward Justise Winslow (back strain) are out against the Grizzlies.

For the Grizzlies complete game notes, check here: Grizzlies Game Notes