Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Heat matchup

MEMPHIS - The Grizzlies (16-11) continue a three-game homestand on Friday when they face the Miami Heat (11-16) at FedExForum.

Bear Necessities is a game-day spotlight on some Grizzlies notes of note to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

The Grizzlies-Heat matchup likely will be shooting guard Dwyane Wade ’s final NBA game in Memphis as the future Hall of Famer announced his 16th season in the league will be his last. Wade, a three-time NBA champion with the Heat, is 2-7 in nine career games in Memphis, with averages of 18.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists in his road games against the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies have used the same starting lineup of Kyle Anderson, Mike Conley, Marc Gasol, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Garrett Temple the last 24 games. This is the sixth time in franchise history they have started the same five players for at least 20 consecutive games, and is the longest since Memphis used a starting five of Conley, Gasol, Tony Allen, Zach Randolph and Sam Young for 23 straight games from Feb. 22-April 10, 2010. The franchise record is 33 straight games with an opening unit of Shareef Abdur-Rahim, Mike Bibby, Michael Dickerson, Othella Harrington and Bryant Reeves in 1999-2000.

Memphis own the NBA's second-best scoring defense, leads the league in holding opponents under 90 points (6 times) and ranks third in games allowing under 100 points (10 times). Additionally, the Grizzlies have held the Nuggets (87 points on Nov. 7), Mavericks (88 points on Nov. 19), Clippers (86 points on Dec. 5) and Trail Blazers (83 points on Dec. 12) to their respective season lows in scoring.

The Grizzlies are 19-24 all-time against the Heat, but have won 11 of the 21 matchups at home. Over the last four seasons, the Grizzlies and Heat have each won four matchups and each team has swept the season series once. Miami won both matchups last year, including a 107-82 victory on Dec. 11, 2017 at FedExForum.

The injury report entering Friday included the Grizzlies listing Conley (hamstring soreness) as probable, with Dillon Brooks (knee sprain), Jevon Carter (knee soreness) and Chandler Parsons (knee soreness) as out. The Heat are expected to be without Goran Dragic (knee) and Dion Waiters (ankle), but Hassan Whiteside rejoined the team in Memphis after missing four games for the birth of his son.

For the Grizzlies complete game notes, check here: Grizzlies Game Notes.