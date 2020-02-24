Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Clippers matchup

LOS ANGELES – The Grizzlies (28-28) reach the midway point of their four-game Western Conference trip seeking a breakthrough victory when they face the Clippers (37-19) on Monday at Staples Center.

Bear Necessities is a spotlight on key Grizzlies’ facts and trends, curated from Communication Manager Ross Wooden’s Game Notes, to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

The Grizzlies look for their first victory since returning from the All-Star Break, which would also give them a 2-1 season series edge on the Clippers. Memphis lost the first two games of the trip in setbacks last Thursday to the Kings and Friday to the Lakers. The Grizzlies and Clippers have each won a game on the other team’s home court this season, with Memphis setting a franchise scoring record for a road game in a 140-114 victory Jan. 4. It also tied the Grizzlies’ largest margin of victory over the Clippers.

At 28-28, the Grizzlies will also try to avoid losing three consecutive games and falling below the .500 mark. Memphis had not dropped three games in a row since suffering defeats to the Pacers, Bulls and Jazz in the opening week of December to fall to 6-16 overall. After that, Memphis had won 22 of its next 32 games entering the All-Star Break. The Grizzlies now own the NBA’s most difficult closing strength of schedule (opponents hold a .554 composite record), and are in the midst of 11 of 16 games on the road.

Despite their recent struggles to find wins on the road, the Grizzlies are getting major contributions from their bench. The second unit is averaging 60 points per game through the first two outings of the trip. Josh Jackson scored a season-high 20 points, and Memphis got a pair of double-doubles from Brandon Clarke and Gorgui Dieng , who combined for 28 points and 21 rebounds, in Friday’s game against the Lakers. And guard Tyus Jones has 33 assists to just one turnover in seven February games.

scored a season-high 20 points, and Memphis got a pair of double-doubles from and , who combined for 28 points and 21 rebounds, in Friday’s game against the Lakers. And guard has 33 assists to just one turnover in seven February games. Meanwhile, two Grizzlies starters hope to emerge from sluggish stints since returning from the All-Star break. Point guard Ja Morant has committed 10 turnovers and dished only five assists through the first two games of the trip. On the season, Morant leads all rookies in scoring and assists, averaging 6.9 assists against 3.3 turnovers a game. Backcourt mate Dillon Brooks has scored below double figures in four of the past five games. Brooks shot a combined 7-for-28, including 1-for-10 on threes, the last two games.

has committed 10 turnovers and dished only five assists through the first two games of the trip. On the season, Morant leads all rookies in scoring and assists, averaging 6.9 assists against 3.3 turnovers a game. Backcourt mate has scored below double figures in four of the past five games. Brooks shot a combined 7-for-28, including 1-for-10 on threes, the last two games. The Grizzlies announced Jaren Jackson Jr. will be reevaluated in two weeks after he suffered a knee sprain Friday against the Lakers. Based on that timeframe, Jackson could miss at least seven games, including Monday. The Grizzlies also list Grayson Allen (hip) and Justise Winslow (back) as out against the Clippers. The Clippers were without Paul George (hamstring) and Patrick Beverley (groin) in Saturday’s loss to Sacramento and enter Monday on their first three-game losing streak of the season.

For the Grizzlies complete game notes, check here: Grizzlies Game Notes