Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Clippers matchup

MEMPHIS - The Grizzlies (23-36) return from the NBA All-Star break and resume for the season’s stretch run starting with Friday night’s visit from the Clippers (32-27) at FedExForum.

Bear Necessities is a game-day spotlight on some Grizzlies notes of note to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

The Grizzlies-Clippers matchup will feature some familiar faces going against their former team in the aftermath of the Feb. 7 NBA trade deadline. The Grizzlies acquired former Clippers guard Avery Bradley in the deadline day trade that sent JaMychal Green and Garrett Temple to Los Angeles. Friday marks the first meeting between the teams since the trade. All three players have participated in three games with their new teams, with Bradley and Temple starting at shooting guard and Green maintaining his reserve role at power forward.

The Grizzlies had two players represented at All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, with point guard Mike Conley participating in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge on Saturday night and rookie forward Jaren Jackson Jr. playing in the MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars game. Jackson finished with 10 points and six rebounds in 16 minutes for Team USA in a 161-144 win over Team World. Conley was bested by eventual champion Jayson Tatum in the opening round of the Skills Challenge.

Although the Grizzlies have dropped two of their first three games since the new additions arrived at the trade deadline, Bradley looks to continue his productive stretch. In three games with the Grizzlies, Bradley has shot 58.1 percent overall, 54.5 percent on threes and has averaged 18.7 points and 4.3 assists in 30.3 minutes. The highlight was a career-high, 33-point outing Feb. 12 against the Spurs.

Memphis native and Clippers guard Lou Williams owns the three highest-scoring totals ever recorded off the bench by an opposing player against the Grizzlies. That includes a pair of 40-point performances – one each as a member with the Clippers and the Lakers – and a 36-point effort as well for the Clippers. All three of those games came at FedExForum in Memphis, where Williams grew up before he moved to attend high school in suburban Atlanta, then jumped directly to the NBA in 2005.

The Grizzlies are listing Kyle Anderson (shoulder) and Dillon Brooks (toe surgery) as out for Friday's game. Valanciunas (personal) is also out while Jackson (quad) is questionable. Jevon Carter (knee), Tyler Dorsey (knee) and Joakim Noah (heel) are probable. For the Clippers, Wilson Chandler has been sidelined recently with a quad strain and Luc Mbah a Moute has been out with a sore knee.

For the Grizzlies complete game notes, check here: Grizzlies Game Notes