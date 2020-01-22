Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Celtics matchup

BOSTON – The Grizzlies (20-23) open a two-game road trip with their first stop of the season in Boston on Wednesday to face the Celtics (28-14) at TD Garden.

Bear Necessities is a spotlight on key Grizzlies’ facts and trends, curated from Communication Manager Ross Wooden’s Game Notes, to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

The Grizzlies are back on the road after wrapping up their longest homestand in the Memphis era of the franchise. Home for six games spread out over 15 days, the Grizzlies posted a 5-1 record during that stretch, including seven consecutive wins overall before their longest streak of the season was snapped in Monday’s home loss to the Pelicans in the MLK Celebration Game. Starting with Wednesday’s game in Boston, the Grizzlies will play 11 of their next 15 games on the road through the February All-Star break.

Having emerged as one of the most prolific offensive teams in the NBA this season, the Grizzlies are working to improve on the defensive end of the court. After surrendering 126 points in Monday’s loss to the Pelicans, the Grizzlies rank 27th in the league in opponent scoring (116.0), 25th in free-throw attempts allowed (25.4), 24th in opponent three-point percentage (.376) and 22nd in overall defensive rating (111.7). Monday marked the 15th game this season Memphis has allowed at least 120 points.

Offensively, the Grizzlies are surging. In the month of January, Memphis leads the NBA in scoring (123.1), assists (29.7) and fastbreak points (24.7). The transition scoring is five points higher than the NBA’s second-ranked teams, with the Lakers and Bucks tied at 19.5 fastbreak points a game. The Grizzlies lead the NBA this month in points in the paint (60.0) and, since Christmas Day, they also top the NBA in second-half field goal shooting percentage (.550) and second-half three-point percentage (.415).

Boston has been one of the toughest venues in the league for the Grizzlies to play. Memphis is looking to end an overall seven-game losing streak to the Celtics and get its first win in the series since Jan. 10, 2016. The Celtics have also won the last five matchups at TD Garden since the Grizzlies’ previous road win in the series on Nov. 27, 2013. Boston also owns one of the NBA’s top home records at 17-5, which is fifth-best overall in the league. The Celtics are coming off a 139-107 home win over the Lakers.

The Grizzlies list forward Bruno Caboclo (left knee soreness) as out for Wednesday’s game against the Celtics. Boston has listed guard-forward Jaylen Brown (ankle) and forward-center Robert Williams III (hip) as out against the Grizzlies. The teams wrap up their two-game, regular-season series when the Celtics travel to Memphis on March 25.

For the Grizzlies complete game notes, check here: Grizzlies Game Notes