Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Cavaliers matchup

CLEVELAND - The Grizzlies (10-18) wrap up a two-game road trip looking to bounce back from a tough loss in Oklahoma City when they face the Cavaliers (7-21) on Friday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Bear Necessities is a spotlight on key Grizzlies’ facts and trends, curated from Communication Manager Ross Wooden’s Game Notes, to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

Despite facing the league’s fourth-toughest schedule, the Grizzlies are in the midst of their best month of the season with a 5-5 record in December. Memphis has also won four of its past six games and are on pace to set a franchise record for scoring in a month, averaging 113.7 points through the first 10 December games. The Grizzlies rank eighth in the NBA in December scoring while playing at the league’s fifth-fastest pace overall this season. Memphis also ranks in the top 10 in fastbreak points and assists.

Registering his season high in points for the second time in a week, Grizzlies rookie forward Brandon Clarke also joined an elite group with his latest performance. By finishing with 27 points and seven offensive rebounds Wednesday at OKC, Clarke became just the fourth rookie in NBA history to produce those totals off the bench. The other players to finish with at least 27 points and seven offensive boards as rookie reserves were John Drew (1974), Robert Parish (1977) and Donyell Marshall (1995).

also joined an elite group with his latest performance. By finishing with 27 points and seven offensive rebounds Wednesday at OKC, Clarke became just the fourth rookie in NBA history to produce those totals off the bench. The other players to finish with at least 27 points and seven offensive boards as rookie reserves were (1974), (1977) and (1995). The Grizzlies retook the NBA’s top ranking in points in the paint per game after scoring a season-high 74 down low in Wednesday’s setback to the Thunder. The Grizzlies are now averaging a league-best 53.9 points per game in the paint. It was the second time in three games that Memphis has reached at least 70 paint points, also doing so when it scored 70 last Saturday in a home win over Washington. The Grizzlies are averaging 66 points in the paint over their previous three games.

The Cavaliers and the Grizzlies enter Friday’s matchup with both teams having built 24-point leads in the third quarter of their previous outings, respectively. The Grizzlies squandered their largest lead of the season in a loss after leading the Thunder by 24 midway through the third quarter on Wednesday. The Cavaliers, however, built a 24-point lead in the third against Charlotte but survived a late rally to hold on for a 100-98 victory at home on Wednesday. The Cavs have lost 16 of their last 19 games.

The Grizzlies list guard Grayson Allen (ankle soreness) as questionable for Friday’s game against the Cavaliers. Allen has been sidelined the past five games since he injured the ankle, but has increased his workload in recent practices. For Cleveland, guard/forward Dylan Windler (leg) is out against Memphis.

For the Grizzlies complete game notes, check here: Grizzlies Game Notes