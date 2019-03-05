Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Blazers matchup

MEMPHIS - The Grizzlies (25-40) open a three-game homestand – with each game against an opponent currently in playoff position – when the Trail Blazers (39-24) arrive Tuesday at FedExForum.

Bear Necessities is a game-day spotlight on some Grizzlies notes of note to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

Memphis and Portland have split their first two matchups of the four-game season series, with each team winning at home so far. Mike Conley led the way with 23 points, and the Grizzlies held the Blazers to their lowest scoring total of the season in a 92-83 win Dec. 12 at FedExForum. A week later, the Blazers avenged the setback when Damian Lillard responded with 24 points, and the Blazers’ bench owned a 44-14 edge on the Memphis reserves in a 99-92 home victory in Portland.

Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 18.4 points on 58.1 percent shooting and 10.1 rebounds since joining Memphis at the trade deadline. He has as many double-doubles (five) in seven games with the Grizzlies as he did in 30 games this season with the Toronto Raptors. Valanciunas has recorded at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in four of those seven games in Memphis after reaching those totals in a game just once this season prior to last month’s trade.

For the Grizzlies complete game notes, check here: Grizzlies Game Notes