Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-76ers matchup

PHILADELPHIA – The Grizzlies look to continue their momentum in the second game of a three-game road trip against the Philadelphia 76ers, who boast the NBA’s best home record at 22-2.

Bear Necessities is a spotlight on key Grizzlies’ facts and trends, curated from Communication Manager Ross Wooden’s Game Notes, to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

Ja Morant led Memphis with 21 points on 10-12 shooting while Tyus Jones scored a career-best 19 points on a perfect 8-of-8 shooting off the bench to help the Grizzlies shoot 52.8 percent overall. This marked the 20th game this season that Memphis shot at least 50 percent from the field, second-best in the NBA and tops in the Western Conference (Indiana, 21).

Memphis has won 13 of its last 16 games overall and are above .500 (26-25) for the first time this season entering tonight's matchup

The Grizzlies own the league’s best defensive rating (105.0) since January 24. Memphis has gone 6-1 in those seven games.

Memphis is 3-6 on the road against Eastern Conference competition this season but has won its last two road contests against the East by double digits (125-112 on January 24 at Detroit, 127-106 on January 29 at New York).

The Grizzlies list guard Grayson Allen (hip) as out, while center Jonas Valanciunas (left ankle soreness) is questionable for Friday’s game in Philadelphia. The 76ers list Josh Richardson (hamstring) as a game-time decision against the Grizzlies.

