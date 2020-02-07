Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-76ers matchup
PHILADELPHIA – The Grizzlies look to continue their momentum in the second game of a three-game road trip against the Philadelphia 76ers, who boast the NBA’s best home record at 22-2.
Bear Necessities is a spotlight on key Grizzlies’ facts and trends, curated from Communication Manager Ross Wooden’s Game Notes, to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.
Here are a few things to watch:
- Ja Morant led Memphis with 21 points on 10-12 shooting while Tyus Jones scored a career-best 19 points on a perfect 8-of-8 shooting off the bench to help the Grizzlies shoot 52.8 percent overall. This marked the 20th game this season that Memphis shot at least 50 percent from the field, second-best in the NBA and tops in the Western Conference (Indiana, 21).
- Memphis has won 13 of its last 16 games overall and are above .500 (26-25) for the first time this season entering tonight's matchup
- The Grizzlies own the league’s best defensive rating (105.0) since January 24. Memphis has gone 6-1 in those seven games.
- Memphis is 3-6 on the road against Eastern Conference competition this season but has won its last two road contests against the East by double digits (125-112 on January 24 at Detroit, 127-106 on January 29 at New York).
- The Grizzlies list guard Grayson Allen (hip) as out, while center Jonas Valanciunas (left ankle soreness) is questionable for Friday’s game in Philadelphia. The 76ers list Josh Richardson (hamstring) as a game-time decision against the Grizzlies.
For the Grizzlies complete game notes, check here: Grizzlies Game Notes
