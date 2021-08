Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies will introduce Ziaire Williams, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, at a press conference at 3 p.m. CT on Friday, July 30, in the Don Poier Media Center Press Conference Room inside FedExForum. The Grizzlies agreed in principle to acquire Williams’ draft rights from the New Orleans Pelicans as part of a trade to be finalized later.