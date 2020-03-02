2020/21 Season ticket renewals available now for Memphis Grizzlies MVP 365 members

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that current MVP 365 Season Ticket Members can now renew their Season Tickets for the 2020/21 season. MVPs who renew and opt to pay in full by Friday, March 13, will both guarantee their seat locations for the 2020/21 season and receive a 3% Early Bird discount off their season ticket purchase.

All renewing MVP 365 Season Ticket Members will continue to receive the NBA’s best benefits package, presented by Gold Strike Casino, an MGM Resorts Destination. Tip off for 2020/21 coincides with the Grizzlies 20th season in Memphis, which includes a year-long celebration of Grizzlies history and its true blue fan base with reimagined and redesigned MVP 365 Member benefits. From First Gen to Next Gen MVPs, each MVP 365 membership rewards fan loyalty with all-new priority (seat selection, building entry, playoff tickets, concert tickets, etc.), member recognition, unprecedented access and more. MVP Member benefits extend even beyond FedExForum with access to events such as Memphis in May BBQ Fest, the MVP Party, Chalk Talks and much more.

The Grizzlies 20th annual MVP Member Party will take place on Sunday, March 22, from Noon – 3 p.m. at Golf & Games Family Park. MVP Members can enjoy complimentary food and beverage from Rendezvous and Pepsi while also getting to meet their favorite Grizzlies players. The full team will be available for autographs, photos and other activities. Fans will be able to enjoy all of the amenities Golf & Games Family Park provides, as well as entertainment like inflatables, photo booths, a D.J. and much more. The Memphis Hustle will also be giving away ticket vouchers for their upcoming home game on March 27 vs. the Northern Arizona Suns. Kids will be able to sign-up for the Memphis Hustle Kids Club as well as enjoy Memphis Hustle-themed games. This is a MVP Season Ticket Member only event and not open to the general public. Media is invited to attend.

MVPs who renew their seats by the Saturday, March 28, renewal deadline are eligible for the Grizzlies’ new and improved 20 Prizes for 20 Seasons Renewal Lottery. Prizes include a trip for two to a Grizzlies road game next season – including travel on the team plane – a trip to Las Vegas for the 2020 NBA Summer League, a Gold Strike Weekend Getaway and much more. Prizes will be drawn after March 28.

New this year, all MVP 365 Members who make their first payment towards a renewal by March 28 will receive a special 20th Season Commemorative gift. All renewing First Gen 20 Season-MVPs will receive a limited edition 20th Season Starter-style jacket and an exclusive invitation to our 20th Anniversary Party at the beginning of next season. Plus, all MVPs who renew in-game or show their MVP 365 Renewal confirmation at the MVP Service Center in FedExForum behind section 117, will receive a free Grizzlies MVP 365 Member T-Shirt.

Back again this season, MVPs who renew their membership prior to the March 28 deadline will lock in their seats for every towel-waving, heart-pounding moment of the Grizzlies’ 2020 NBA Playoff games at FedExForum.

Renewing is easy and can be done in several, convenient ways. MVPs can renew online by going to grizzlies.com/renew or by phone by calling their Account Executive directly or by calling 901-888-HOOP. Fans who renew their MVP 365 Membership for the 2020/21 season will be automatically subscribed in the Grizzlies’ Nxt Gen Continuous Enrollment program. Fans will need their Grizzlies account manager credentials to access their invoice.

Fans looking to join our MVP 365 Member program for the first time can purchase 2020/21 Season Tickets now by placing a nonrefundable deposit.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase tickets to any of the Grizzlies’ remaining contests of the 2019/20 season can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz)