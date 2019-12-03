Memphis Grizzlies to host New Year celebration event, ‘Grizz Bash’, on Thursday, January 9 from 6 – 9 p.m. at FedExForum

The Memphis Grizzlies are inviting fans to celebrate the New Year and toast their favorite team at Grizz Bash, a Grizzlies-themed “Game Night” on Thursday, January 9 from 6 – 9 p.m. at FedExForum. Grizzlies fans can experience a night filled with games, food, cocktails and more while hanging out with their favorite Grizzlies players, coaches and personalities. All proceeds from Grizz Bash will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Fans can reserve their spot to battle players such as Jaren Jackson Jr. in a ping pong tournament or go up against Ja Morant in a game of putt-putt while enjoying a night of festivities with live music. In addition, attendees can participate in other classic games with the team, like corn-hole, Uno, Mario Kart, Jenga and more and can also visit the Lit Lounge for premium cocktails. There will also be a silent and live auction where fans can bid on unique and autographed memorabilia as well as fan experiences.

General Admission tickets will include unlimited games, food and beverages, including beer and wine and start at just $75. Fans can purchase a ‘Lit Vodka VIP Ticket’ for $125 which will include a Grizzlies locker room tour and Lit Ultra Premium Vodka cocktails. For $250, fans will receive a package that includes two tickets to the event and one ping pong tournament entry. ‘Players Only’ Tournament Entries are available for $500 and will grant access for two people and one tournament entry with a guaranteed match vs. a Grizzlies player, coach or personality. Tournament space is limited and on a first-come-first-serve basis. All upgraded packages include unlimited games, food and beverages including Lit Ultra Premium Vodka cocktails.

All fans are encouraged to download the new Memphis Grizzlies Mobile App available in the App Store or in Google Play. Through the Grizzlies Mobile App, fans can create an account and have access to ‘Handbid,’ the Grizzlies’ auction platform where attendees will be able to bid on one-of-a kind Grizzlies items and experiences directly from their phones. Fans will also be able to purchase tickets to the event via ‘Handbid’ in the Grizzlies Mobile App. Tickets and spaces in the tournament are limited and are expected to go fast, so fans should reserve a spot today. Fans can also purchase tickets at grizzlies.com or by calling the Grizz Bash hotline at (901)205-1206.

