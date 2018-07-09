Grind City Media presents: Beyond Grit Episode 9
2018 Summer League playlist
MEMvORL Grind City Rewind 7.8.18
Mike Conley interview at Summer League
Grizzlies vs. Magic highlights 7.8.18
Kobi Simmons leads Grizz with 15 points
Anas Mahmoud with the rejection
Jevon Carter with the mid-range jumper
Kobi Simmons with an electric play in transition
MEMvDET: Grind City Rewind 7.7.18
Grizzlies vs. Pistons highlights 7.7.18
Wayne Selden leads Grizz with 20 points
Davis rolls strong to the rim
Jackson Jr. denies Pistons at the rim
Goodwin shakes & bakes on the wing
Jaren Jackson Jr. walks into transition 3-pointer
Grind City Media presents: Beyond Grit Episode 8
MEM@SAS: Grind City Rewind 7.5.18
Grizzlies @ Spurs highlights 7.5.18
Wayne Selden goes for 26pts against Spurs
Simmons steals and scores
Selden drains the trey
Grizzlies vs. Jazz highlights 7.3.18
Grizzlies go on an impressive 11-0 run
Kobi Simmons pulls off a circus shot layup
Jevon Carter with the great assist
Jaren Jackson Jr. defending and protecting the rim
Grizzlies vs. Hawks highlights 7.2.18
MEMvATL: Grind City Rewind 7.2.18
Goodwin powers through to the rim
Jaren Jackson Jr. stuns Hawks at buzzer
Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to the Magic
The Orlando Magic dominated the Memphis Grizzlies, 86-56, in the Las Vegas Summer League on Sunday at Thomas and Mack Center.
After a 16-16 first quarter, the Magic outscored the Grizzlies 70-40 the rest of the way. The Grizzlies scored just nine points in the second quarter, and the Magic led by as many as 32 in the second half.
Memphis couldn't buy a bucket, shooting 26.2 percent from the field. Orlando held the Grizzlies to 4-of-18 shooting from 3-point range and had eight steals and eight blocks.
The Magic (2-0) spread the offense with five players in double figures, led by Jonathan Isaac's 12 points. Isaac, the sixth overall pick in the 2017 draft, added seven rebounds and five blocks.
This year's fifth overall draft pick, Mohamed Bamba, scored 11 points in 15 minutes on 5-of-8 shooting from the field. Byron Mullens had 11 points off the bench, and Wes Iwundu and Troy Caupain each scored 10.
The Grizzlies (1-1) were led by Kobi Simmons, who had 15 points. Simmons' 4-of-11 shooting was tops among Memphis players with at least three attempts. Jevon Carter added 11 points.
The Magic play the Phoenix Suns on Monday, and the Grizzlies play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.
Player Notes
- Kobi Simmons led the Grizzlies with 15 points and two rebounds.
- Jevon Carter scored in double digits with 11 points and added 3 rebounds.
- Deyontta Davis scored 6 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and added 2 steals.