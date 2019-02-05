2019 Infie 500 Baby Race

The “Grizzlies Infie 500 Diaper Derby” contest begins February 4, 2019 and ends February 18, 2019.

Submit an entry in 50 words or less on why your baby should be selected to crawl in the "mother of all baby races" on March 10, 2019 during halftime of the Grizzlies vs. Magic game.



Based on the creativity of the entries, a minimum four babies will be selected by a panel of judges.



The finalists will be notified by phone on or before February 20, 2019. The finalists will need to make their baby available for a photo shoot at FedExForum on Monday, March 4, 2019.



If he/she cannot be reached after a reasonable effort has been made by close of business on February 20, 2019, such person will be disqualified and an alternate winner selected based on the creativity of the entry.



Limit one entry per household. Void where prohibited.

Guidelines

Babies must be 6-12 months, but cannot be walkers. Only crawlers need apply. No children over the age of one will be allowed to participate.

Two escorts may accompany the baby to the game and will be permitted on court.

Parents/Guardians may use objects (toys, keys, etc.) to encourage babies along the course.

Race Course will extend from the foul line (free throw line) to half court, a distance of approximately 42 feet.

If at any point race participants become uncomfortable with the situation (crying, refusal to move, etc.), parents/guardians may remove their baby from the race.

Prizes

Finalists will receive four tickets to the Grizzlies game against the Grizzlies home game vs. Magic, Sunday Dec 10, 2019.



The race’s winner will crawl away with the GRAND PRIZE:

The coveted Golden Bottle Trophy

$50 Gift Card from the Grizzlies Den by Fanatics

The priceless recognition of being the 2019 Grizzlies Infie 500 Diaper Derby Champion

Submit Your Entry