Consensus Mock Draft: Zion Williamson is clear No. 1, but plenty of uncertainty follows

The Consensus Mock Draft is a compilation of the best mock drafts around the web. We bring them together to come up with a good estimate of how the 2019 NBA Draft could play out.
Some notes after Tuesday’s Draft Lottery, which saw the New Orleans Pelicans land the No. 1 pick (last update: May 16, 2 a.m. ET):
- As expected, Zion Williamson is a consensus lock to go No. 1 to the New Orleans Pelicans. With Anthony Davis potentially leaving, New Orleans couldn’t have asked for a better outcome as they get their new franchise-changing centerpiece. With Williamson No. 1 on all 10 mock drafts, it would be a complete shock if he didn’t end up playing in the Big Easy.
- With the No. 2 pick, the Memphis Grizzlies will likely take Murray State point guard Ja Morant. Nine of the 10 mock drafts see Memphis taking Morant and letting him learn behind Mike Conley. That would leave the Knicks taking Duke swingman R.J. Barrett, who will have the tough task of making fans forget about missing on Williamson.
- The intrigue begins at No. 4, where the Lakers got lucky with the ping pong balls. Five of the 10 mocks see L.A. going with Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter, who showed his two-way skills during Virginia’s national championship run. Another possibility here is Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver, who could slide into the two-guard slot and provide scoring alongside Lonzo Ball in the backcourt or Vanderbilt's Darius Garland.
- Duke’s Cam Reddish appears in the lottery on all 10 mocks, as high as No. 4, but most commonly at No. 8 (seven times), where he’d end up with the Hawks.
- Looks like the Bulls might be going for a point guard with the No. 7 pick, if our prognosticators are correct. That point guard would be North Carolina’s Coby White, who heads to Chicago in eight of our 10 mock drafts. The Bulls have Kris Dunn already, but they may not be sold on him as their long-term solution at the point.
- One player who is seeing some stabilization is Texas’ Jaxson Hayes. The center appears in the lottery on all 10 mock drafts, as high as No. 9 (Wizards) and no lower than No. 12 (Hornets). His most common landing spot is at No. 10, though, where four mocks have the Hawks grabbing him.
- The first overseas international player coming off the board looks to be Sekou Doumbouya, a young, raw forward from Guinea who’s been playing in France for Limoges. His potential is clear, though, and eight of our 10 mock drafts have him going in the lottery. Another international prospect getting lottery consideration is Goga Bitadze, a big man out of Georgia who appears on two of the 10 mocks.
- No one seems to know what the Miami Heat will do with the No. 13 pick. Nine different players are slotted here with Indiana's Romeo Langford being the only one who appears twice.
- Eight players appear on all 10 mocks we survey: Williamson, Morant, Barrett, Hunter, Culver, Hayes, White, Reddish. This is far fewer than past years, showing a lot of uncertainty, but should even out after the Draft Combine and players begin meeting with teams
MOST COMMON PICKS
No. 1 (Pelicans): Zion Williamson (10)
No. 2 (Grizzlies): Ja Morant (9)
No. 3 (Knicks): R.J. Barrett (9)
No. 4 (Lakers): De’Andre Hunter (5)
No. 5 (Cavaliers): Jarrett Culver (5)
No. 6 (Suns): Darius Garland (7)
No. 7 (Bulls): Coby White (8)
No. 8 (Hawks): Cam Reddish (7)
No. 9 (Wizards): Sekou Doumbouya, Jaxson Hayes (3)
No. 10 (Hawks): Jaxson Hayes (4)
No. 11 (Timberwolves): Brandon Clarke, Doumbouya (3)
No. 12 (Hornets): Hayes (3)
No. 13 (Heat): Romeo Langford (2)
No. 14 (Celtics): Nassir Little, P.J. Washington (2)
Most common (above): Pick at which the player is most commonly projected, with number of mock drafts in parentheses. For example, Zion Williamson is projected to go first in all 10 of the mock drafts listed below.
Top 14 (below): To calculate the consensus, we awarded 14 points for every mock draft in which the player went first overall, 13 for second, continuing to one point for the final lottery pick. The player with the highest point total represents the top overall selection, which is as follows:
No. 1: Zion Williamson | New Orleans Pelicans
Duke | Position: PF/C | Height: 6-7
Status: Freshman
Most Common: 1 (10)
Has unmatched athletic ability and all-around skills to become franchise-transforming centerpiece
No. 2: Ja Morant | Memphis Grizzlies
Murray St. | Position: PG | Height: 6-3
Status: Sophomore
Most Common: 2 (9)
Athletic playmaker who has the potential to lead a franchise with his speed, passing ability and versatile scoring
No. 3: R.J. Barrett | New York Knicks
Duke | Position: G/F | Height: 6-7
Status: Freshman
Most Common: 3 (9)
Potential superstar who can shoot, rebound and defend
No. 4: DeAndre Hunter | Los Angeles Lakers
Virginia | Position: SF/PF | Height: 6-7
Status: Sophomore
Most Common: 4 (5)
ACC Defensive Player of the Year will step in and help any team on defensive end, but his potential will depend on how he develops his offensive game
No. 5: Jarrett Culver | Cleveland Cavaliers
Texas Tech | Position: SG | Height: 6-6
Status: Sophomore
Most Common: 5 (5)
Multifaceted wing with all-around game that should translate well to NBA; Can hit mid-range jumper and defend
No. 6: Darius Garland | Phoenix Suns
Vanderbilt | Position: PG | Height: 6-2
Status: Freshman
Most Common: 6 (7)
Shoot-first point guard can score anywhere on the court; Also has speed and playmaking ability
No. 7: Coby White | Chicago Bulls
North Carolina | Position: PG/SG | Height: 6-5
Status: Freshman
Most Common: 7 (8)
Lightning-quick point guard can shine in transition; Talented spot-up shooter who can score off pick and roll while playing either backcourt position
No. 8: Cameron Reddish | Atlanta Hawks
Duke | Position: SG/SF | Height: 6-7
Status: Freshman
Most Common: 8 (7)
Has size and talent to become star scorer and has decent playmaking skills, but questions remain about effort and consistency
No. 9: Jaxson Hayes | Washington Wizards
Texas | Position: PF/C | Height: 6-11
Status: Freshman
Most Common: 10 (4)
Raw, athletic big man has size and agility to become major finisher above the rim; Long wingspan and quickness make him potentially elite rim protector
No. 10: Sekou Doumbouya | Atlanta Hawks
Limoges CSP/France | Position: SF/PF | Height: 6-9
Status: International
Most Common: 9 (3)
Physically impressive but untested international talent has big upside thanks to size and potential as a shooter and defender
No. 11: Bol Bol | Minnesota Timberwolves
Oregon | Position: C | Height: 7-2
Status: Freshman
Most Common: 10, 12 (2)
Not quite as tall as his father, Manute, but still a physical specimen who has surprising agility and shooting ability
No. 12: Nassir Little | Charlotte Hornets
North Carolina | Position: SF | Height: 6-6
Status: Freshman
Most Common: 9 (2)
Has the size and quickness to play several positions; raw talent who needs to improve shooting (26.9 percent on 3s)
No. 13: Brandon Clarke | Miami Heat
Gonzaga | Position: PF | Height: 6-8
Status: Junior
Most Common: 11 (2)
Versatile defender with explosive athleticism; Offensive game needs work, and his age (22) could make teams wary
No. 14: P.J. Washington | Boston Celtics
Kentucky | Position: PF | Height: 6-7
Status: Freshman
Most Common: 10 (2)
Strong big man who can rebound and score in a variety of ways; Solid 3-point shooter who shows off NBA range
Last updated: May 16, 2019 (2 a.m. ET)
MOCK DRAFTS
ESPN.com
1. Zion Williamson
2. Ja Morant
3. R.J. Barrett
4. Darius Garland
5. De’Andre Hunter
6. Jarrett Culver
7. Coby White
8. Cam Reddish
9. Sekou Doumbouya
10. Jaxson Hayes
11. Brandon Clarke
12. P.J. Washington
13. Bol Bol
14. Kevin Porter Jr.
Last updated: May 14
The Ringer
1. Zion Williamson
2. R.J. Barrett
3. Ja Morant
4. De’Andre Hunter
5. Jarrett Culver
6. Darius Garland
7. Coby White
8. Cam Reddish
9. Sekou Doumbouya
10. Jaxson Hayes
11. Brandon Clarke
12. Bol Bol
13. Romeo Langford
14. Nassir Little
Last updated: May 14
The Athletic
1. Zion Williamson
2. Ja Morant
3. R.J. Barrett
4. Jarrett Culver
5. De'Andre Hunter
6. Darius Garland
7. Coby White
8. Cam Reddish
9. Nassir Little
10. Jaxson Hayes
11. Sekou Doumbouya
12. Rui Hachimura
13. P.J. Washington
14. Brandon Clarke
Last updated: May 14
SI.com
1. Zion Williamson
2. Ja Morant
3. R.J. Barrett
4. Jarrett Culver
5. Cam Reddish
6. Darius Garland
7. Coby White
8. De’Andre Hunter
9. Jaxson Hayes
10. Goga Bitadze
11. Nassir Little
12. Sekou Doumbouya
13. Kevin Porter Jr.
14. P.J. Washington
Last updated: May 14
Sporting News
1. Zion Williamson
2. Ja Morant
3. R.J. Barrett
4. Darius Garland
5. Jarrett Culver
6. Coby White
7. De'Andre Hunter
8. Cam Reddish
9. Jaxson Hayes
10. Sekou Doumbouya
11. Brandon Clarke
12. Nassir Little
13. Rui Hachimura
14. P.J. Washington
Last updated: May 15
Yahoo Sports
1. Zion Williamson
2. Ja Morant
3. R.J. Barrett
4. De'Andre Hunter
5. Jarrett Culver
6. Darius Garland
7. Coby White
8. Cam Reddish
9. P.J. Washington
10. Jaxson Hayes
11. Rui Hachimura
12. Bol Bol
13. Romeo Langford
14. Nassir Little
Last updated: May 15
Bleacher Report
1. Zion Williamson
2. Ja Morant
3. R.J. Barrett
4. De’Andre Hunter
5. Jarrett Culver
6. Darius Garland
7. Coby White
8. Cam Reddish
9. Bol Bol
10. Romeo Langford
11. Sekou Doumbouya
12. Jaxson Hayes
13. Kevin Porter Jr.
14. Goga Bitadze
Last updated: May 14
Net Scouts Basketball
1. Zion Williamson
2. Ja Morant
3. R.J. Barrett
4. Cam Reddish
5. De'Andre Hunter
6. Coby White
7. Darius Garland
8. Jarrett Culver
9. Sekou Doumbouya
10. Bol Bol
11. P.J. Washington
12. Jaxson Hayes
13. Brandon Clarke
14. Tyler Herro
Last updated: March 15
CBS Sports
1. Zion Williamson
2. Ja Morant
3. R.J. Barrett
4. De'Andre Hunter
5. Cam Reddish
6. Darius Garland
7. Coby White
8. Jarrett Culver
9. Nassir Little
10. Brandon Clarke
11. Rui Hachimura
12. Jaxson Hayes
13. Grant Williams
14. Sekou Doumbouya
Last updated: May 14
Basketball Insiders
1. Zion Williamson
2. Ja Morant
3. R.J. Barrett
4. De’Andre Hunter
5. Jarrett Culver
6. Darius Garland
7. Coby White
8. Cam Reddish
9. Jaxson Hayes
10. Bol Bol
11. Romeo Langford
12. Daniel Gafford
13. Nassir Little
14. Bruno Fernando
Last updated: May 14
* * *
ESPN Insider: Jonathan Givony
The Ringer: Kevin O'Connor
The Athletic: Sam Vecenie
SI.com: Jeremy Woo
SportingNews.com: Chris Stone
Net Scouts Basketball: Carl Berman
Bleacher Report: Jonathan Wasserman
Yahoo Sports: Krysten Peek
CBS Sports: Kyle Boone
Basketball Insiders: Steve Kyler