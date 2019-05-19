Consensus Mock Draft: Zion Williamson is clear No. 1, but plenty of uncertainty follows

The Consensus Mock Draft is a compilation of the best mock drafts around the web. We bring them together to come up with a good estimate of how the 2019 NBA Draft could play out.

Some notes after Tuesday’s Draft Lottery, which saw the New Orleans Pelicans land the No. 1 pick (last update: May 16, 2 a.m. ET):

As expected, Zion Williamson is a consensus lock to go No. 1 to the New Orleans Pelicans. With Anthony Davis potentially leaving, New Orleans couldn’t have asked for a better outcome as they get their new franchise-changing centerpiece. With Williamson No. 1 on all 10 mock drafts, it would be a complete shock if he didn’t end up playing in the Big Easy.



With the No. 2 pick, the Memphis Grizzlies will likely take Murray State point guard Ja Morant. Nine of the 10 mock drafts see Memphis taking Morant and letting him learn behind Mike Conley. That would leave the Knicks taking Duke swingman R.J. Barrett , who will have the tough task of making fans forget about missing on Williamson.



The intrigue begins at No. 4, where the Lakers got lucky with the ping pong balls. Five of the 10 mocks see L.A. going with Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter , who showed his two-way skills during Virginia’s national championship run. Another possibility here is Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver , who could slide into the two-guard slot and provide scoring alongside Lonzo Ball in the backcourt or Vanderbilt's Darius Garland .

Duke’s Cam Reddish appears in the lottery on all 10 mocks, as high as No. 4, but most commonly at No. 8 (seven times), where he’d end up with the Hawks.



Looks like the Bulls might be going for a point guard with the No. 7 pick, if our prognosticators are correct. That point guard would be North Carolina’s Coby White , who heads to Chicago in eight of our 10 mock drafts. The Bulls have Kris Dunn already, but they may not be sold on him as their long-term solution at the point.



One player who is seeing some stabilization is Texas’ Jaxson Hayes . The center appears in the lottery on all 10 mock drafts, as high as No. 9 (Wizards) and no lower than No. 12 (Hornets). His most common landing spot is at No. 10, though, where four mocks have the Hawks grabbing him.



The first overseas international player coming off the board looks to be Sekou Doumbouya , a young, raw forward from Guinea who’s been playing in France for Limoges. His potential is clear, though, and eight of our 10 mock drafts have him going in the lottery. Another international prospect getting lottery consideration is Goga Bitadze , a big man out of Georgia who appears on two of the 10 mocks.



No one seems to know what the Miami Heat will do with the No. 13 pick. Nine different players are slotted here with Indiana's Romeo Langford being the only one who appears twice.



being the only one who appears twice. Eight players appear on all 10 mocks we survey: Williamson, Morant, Barrett, Hunter, Culver, Hayes, White, Reddish. This is far fewer than past years, showing a lot of uncertainty, but should even out after the Draft Combine and players begin meeting with teams



MOST COMMON PICKS

No. 1 (Pelicans): Zion Williamson (10)

No. 2 (Grizzlies): Ja Morant (9)

No. 3 (Knicks): R.J. Barrett (9)

No. 4 (Lakers): De’Andre Hunter (5)

No. 5 (Cavaliers): Jarrett Culver (5)

No. 6 (Suns): Darius Garland (7)

No. 7 (Bulls): Coby White (8)

No. 8 (Hawks): Cam Reddish (7)

No. 9 (Wizards): Sekou Doumbouya, Jaxson Hayes (3)

No. 10 (Hawks): Jaxson Hayes (4)

No. 11 (Timberwolves): Brandon Clarke, Doumbouya (3)

No. 12 (Hornets): Hayes (3)

No. 13 (Heat): Romeo Langford (2)

No. 14 (Celtics): Nassir Little, P.J. Washington (2)

Most common (above): Pick at which the player is most commonly projected, with number of mock drafts in parentheses. For example, Zion Williamson is projected to go first in all 10 of the mock drafts listed below.

Top 14 (below): To calculate the consensus, we awarded 14 points for every mock draft in which the player went first overall, 13 for second, continuing to one point for the final lottery pick. The player with the highest point total represents the top overall selection, which is as follows:



No. 1: Zion Williamson | New Orleans Pelicans

Duke | Position: PF/C | Height: 6-7

Status: Freshman

Most Common: 1 (10)

Has unmatched athletic ability and all-around skills to become franchise-transforming centerpiece



No. 2: Ja Morant | Memphis Grizzlies

Murray St. | Position: PG | Height: 6-3

Status: Sophomore

Most Common: 2 (9)

Athletic playmaker who has the potential to lead a franchise with his speed, passing ability and versatile scoring



No. 3: R.J. Barrett | New York Knicks

Duke | Position: G/F | Height: 6-7

Status: Freshman

Most Common: 3 (9)

Potential superstar who can shoot, rebound and defend



No. 4: DeAndre Hunter | Los Angeles Lakers

Virginia | Position: SF/PF | Height: 6-7

Status: Sophomore

Most Common: 4 (5)

ACC Defensive Player of the Year will step in and help any team on defensive end, but his potential will depend on how he develops his offensive game



No. 5: Jarrett Culver | Cleveland Cavaliers

Texas Tech | Position: SG | Height: 6-6

Status: Sophomore

Most Common: 5 (5)

Multifaceted wing with all-around game that should translate well to NBA; Can hit mid-range jumper and defend



No. 6: Darius Garland | Phoenix Suns

Vanderbilt | Position: PG | Height: 6-2

Status: Freshman

Most Common: 6 (7)

Shoot-first point guard can score anywhere on the court; Also has speed and playmaking ability



No. 7: Coby White | Chicago Bulls

North Carolina | Position: PG/SG | Height: 6-5

Status: Freshman

Most Common: 7 (8)

Lightning-quick point guard can shine in transition; Talented spot-up shooter who can score off pick and roll while playing either backcourt position



No. 8: Cameron Reddish | Atlanta Hawks

Duke | Position: SG/SF | Height: 6-7

Status: Freshman

Most Common: 8 (7)

Has size and talent to become star scorer and has decent playmaking skills, but questions remain about effort and consistency



No. 9: Jaxson Hayes | Washington Wizards

Texas | Position: PF/C | Height: 6-11

Status: Freshman

Most Common: 10 (4)

Raw, athletic big man has size and agility to become major finisher above the rim; Long wingspan and quickness make him potentially elite rim protector



No. 10: Sekou Doumbouya | Atlanta Hawks

Limoges CSP/France | Position: SF/PF | Height: 6-9

Status: International

Most Common: 9 (3)

Physically impressive but untested international talent has big upside thanks to size and potential as a shooter and defender



No. 11: Bol Bol | Minnesota Timberwolves

Oregon | Position: C | Height: 7-2

Status: Freshman

Most Common: 10, 12 (2)

Not quite as tall as his father, Manute, but still a physical specimen who has surprising agility and shooting ability



No. 12: Nassir Little | Charlotte Hornets

North Carolina | Position: SF | Height: 6-6

Status: Freshman

Most Common: 9 (2)

Has the size and quickness to play several positions; raw talent who needs to improve shooting (26.9 percent on 3s)



No. 13: Brandon Clarke | Miami Heat

Gonzaga | Position: PF | Height: 6-8

Status: Junior

Most Common: 11 (2)

Versatile defender with explosive athleticism; Offensive game needs work, and his age (22) could make teams wary



No. 14: P.J. Washington | Boston Celtics

Kentucky | Position: PF | Height: 6-7

Status: Freshman

Most Common: 10 (2)

Strong big man who can rebound and score in a variety of ways; Solid 3-point shooter who shows off NBA range



Last updated: May 16, 2019 (2 a.m. ET)

MOCK DRAFTS

1. Zion Williamson

2. Ja Morant

3. R.J. Barrett

4. Darius Garland

5. De’Andre Hunter

6. Jarrett Culver

7. Coby White

8. Cam Reddish

9. Sekou Doumbouya

10. Jaxson Hayes

11. Brandon Clarke

12. P.J. Washington

13. Bol Bol

14. Kevin Porter Jr.

Last updated: May 14

1. Zion Williamson

2. R.J. Barrett

3. Ja Morant

4. De’Andre Hunter

5. Jarrett Culver

6. Darius Garland

7. Coby White

8. Cam Reddish

9. Sekou Doumbouya

10. Jaxson Hayes

11. Brandon Clarke

12. Bol Bol

13. Romeo Langford

14. Nassir Little

Last updated: May 14

1. Zion Williamson

2. Ja Morant

3. R.J. Barrett

4. Jarrett Culver

5. De'Andre Hunter

6. Darius Garland

7. Coby White

8. Cam Reddish

9. Nassir Little

10. Jaxson Hayes

11. Sekou Doumbouya

12. Rui Hachimura

13. P.J. Washington

14. Brandon Clarke

Last updated: May 14

1. Zion Williamson

2. Ja Morant

3. R.J. Barrett

4. Jarrett Culver

5. Cam Reddish

6. Darius Garland

7. Coby White

8. De’Andre Hunter

9. Jaxson Hayes

10. Goga Bitadze

11. Nassir Little

12. Sekou Doumbouya

13. Kevin Porter Jr.

14. P.J. Washington

Last updated: May 14

1. Zion Williamson

2. Ja Morant

3. R.J. Barrett

4. Darius Garland

5. Jarrett Culver

6. Coby White

7. De'Andre Hunter

8. Cam Reddish

9. Jaxson Hayes

10. Sekou Doumbouya

11. Brandon Clarke

12. Nassir Little

13. Rui Hachimura

14. P.J. Washington

Last updated: May 15

1. Zion Williamson

2. Ja Morant

3. R.J. Barrett

4. De'Andre Hunter

5. Jarrett Culver

6. Darius Garland

7. Coby White

8. Cam Reddish

9. P.J. Washington

10. Jaxson Hayes

11. Rui Hachimura

12. Bol Bol

13. Romeo Langford

14. Nassir Little

Last updated: May 15

1. Zion Williamson

2. Ja Morant

3. R.J. Barrett

4. De’Andre Hunter

5. Jarrett Culver

6. Darius Garland

7. Coby White

8. Cam Reddish

9. Bol Bol

10. Romeo Langford

11. Sekou Doumbouya

12. Jaxson Hayes

13. Kevin Porter Jr.

14. Goga Bitadze

Last updated: May 14

1. Zion Williamson

2. Ja Morant

3. R.J. Barrett

4. Cam Reddish

5. De'Andre Hunter

6. Coby White

7. Darius Garland

8. Jarrett Culver

9. Sekou Doumbouya

10. Bol Bol

11. P.J. Washington

12. Jaxson Hayes

13. Brandon Clarke

14. Tyler Herro

Last updated: March 15

1. Zion Williamson

2. Ja Morant

3. R.J. Barrett

4. De'Andre Hunter

5. Cam Reddish

6. Darius Garland

7. Coby White

8. Jarrett Culver

9. Nassir Little

10. Brandon Clarke

11. Rui Hachimura

12. Jaxson Hayes

13. Grant Williams

14. Sekou Doumbouya

Last updated: May 14

1. Zion Williamson

2. Ja Morant

3. R.J. Barrett

4. De’Andre Hunter

5. Jarrett Culver

6. Darius Garland

7. Coby White

8. Cam Reddish

9. Jaxson Hayes

10. Bol Bol

11. Romeo Langford

12. Daniel Gafford

13. Nassir Little

14. Bruno Fernando

Last updated: May 14

* * *

ESPN Insider: Jonathan Givony

The Ringer: Kevin O'Connor

The Athletic: Sam Vecenie

SI.com: Jeremy Woo

SportingNews.com: Chris Stone

Net Scouts Basketball: Carl Berman

Bleacher Report: Jonathan Wasserman

Yahoo Sports: Krysten Peek

CBS Sports: Kyle Boone

Basketball Insiders: Steve Kyler