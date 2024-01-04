Tyronn Lue Named Western Conference Coach of the Month

The NBA announced today that LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue has been named Western Conference Coach of the Month for December 2023. This is Lue’s second Coach of the Month award and first with the Clippers.

The Clippers finished the month of December with a 11-2 (.846) record and were on a nine-game win streak from December 2 to 20, the longest for the Clippers since the 2015-16 season. For the month of December, the Clippers had the best record and offensive rating (122.6) in the Western Conference, while ranking tied for sixth in the NBA in points (121.6).