THIS WEEK: LA CLIPPERS SEASON OF GIVING EVENTS

This week, the LA Clippers and their players gave back to the community at Season of Giving events across Southern California. The LA Clippers Foundation annually impacts millions of lives in the Greater Los Angeles community, through volunteer and community events given by Clippers players, employees, coaches, season ticket holders and partners. Photo and video from those events are linked below.

LA CLIPPERS ADOPT-A-FAMILY

Last night, the LA Clippers Foundation held its annual Adopt-A-Family event. Clippers forward Norman Powell was in attendance for a dinner, a movie screening and holiday gift distribution for more than 20 local families.

PAUL GEORGE ANNUAL HOLIDAY EVENT

Last night, Clippers forward Paul George hosted 13 fathers and daughters at the American Girl Place Los Angeles, everyone received an American Girl Doll of their choice and other holiday suprises, courtesy of George. The attendees came from Antelope Valley Health Partners for Health, Social Justice Learning Institute, and Big Brothers and Big Sisters Los Angeles.

