Rivers Thinks Challenges Could Help Late In Games

Rowan Kavner

PLAYA VISTA, Calif. – Doc Rivers has an idea to make sure what occurred on the NBA’s last two minutes report following the Thunder game doesn’t happen anymore.

The league assesses the calls and non-calls in the final two minutes of games that are within five points at the two-minute mark, and all three of the incorrect non-calls the NBA acknowledged on the last two minutes report in the Thunder game went against the Clippers.

A challenge system could’ve changed that result.

“I’m a big believer in it,” Rivers said. “If we had a coach’s challenge the last two minutes of that game, we win the game.”

With 1:04 remaining, the last two minutes report stated a foul should’ve been called as Dion Waiters grabbed J.J. Redick’s jersey as Redick went around a screen. The resulting shot from Redick was considerably off the mark, and the Clippers weren’t happy no whistle was blown.

With 12 seconds left, the league said Russell Westbrook undercut Chris Paul and made contact with Paul’s left leg as he went up and made a lay-up. No call was made.

“We all make mistakes,” Paul said when told about the last two minutes report’s findings. “It is what it is.”

Two seconds after that play, the league said Serge Ibaka set an illegal screen on Luc Mbah a Moute which wasn't called. Five seconds later, Kevin Durant’s eventual game-winning shot went through.

Until something changes, Rivers said he doesn’t care much about the last two minutes reports.

“I really believe that we have to make a change there,” Rivers said. “We have to come up with something.”

Rivers said if coaches had challenges, he would’ve used one right away on the Redick play. He would’ve done it again on Paul’s layup and again on Ibaka’s screen.

“On all three, you see me complaining about it,” Rivers said. “That’s where they say, ‘You’re complaining.’ Sometimes as a coach, I think that’s your job.”

Rivers said he got yelled at in the first half for complaining about a charge he was correct on.

“I don’t know what you’re supposed to do as a coach, don’t say anything or say something,” Rivers said. “I don’t think anyone is trying to make mistakes or anything like that; it’s a hard game to ref.”

But his challenge strategy is one way to alleviate mistakes that are bound to happen in such a fast-paced game. Rivers said he thinks in the last two minutes, if a challenge is incorrect, the challenging team should lose a timeout. If the challenging team gets it right, the team keeps its challenge.

He said he’d love to get some sort of red flag or bean bag the way NFL coaches do.

“I would put mine in a sock,” Rivers said.

For now, though, the only consolation Rivers can get is a last two minutes report. Redick said someone sent him a text about the results of the latest one, which doesn’t mean much to him.