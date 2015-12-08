Rivers: Paul, Redick Both Playing In Minnesota

Rowan Kavner

MINNEAPOLIS – Chris Paul (ribs) and J.J. Redick (ankle) will both play Monday night against the Timberwolves, according to head coach Doc Rivers.

Paul was originally expected to miss the game while Redick came into the night questionable, but Rivers had seen enough from the starting backcourt players to let the duo return.

“We flew in yesterday and went over to the gym and got some shots up,” Rivers said. “(Paul) felt pretty good and went this morning and felt good again, same with J.J.”

Rivers made the announcement at his pre-game press conference an hour and a half before the game, at which points he said it’s possible the players will have some limitations.

“I’m sure there are, but I haven’t been told yet,” Rivers said.

Prior to the night, Rivers was more optimistic Redick would return earlier than Paul during the five-game road trip. Rivers said prior to Saturday’s game against Orlando that Redick tried to talk his way into playing.

The Clippers got surprisingly positive news just two days later with both players ready to go. Paul missed the last two games with his rib injury and Redick missed the majority of the last two games, getting hurt on the Clippers’ first play against the Pacers.

Paul has missed five games with rib and groin injuries this season, while Redick has missed the majority of five games with ankle and back injuries. The Clippers lost their game against the Pacers with both players out and nearly dropped their game against Orlando before overcoming a double-digit fourth quarter deficit to pull out the win.

Rivers said it can be a positive experience for the players who need to get more playing time and fill different roles with Paul and Redick out, but he’d rather not have to go through that type of team-building experience. Rivers said the Clippers were “dead in the water” against the Magic before pulling it out on “pure resolve.”