Clippers Start Quickly In 109-98 Win Vs. Blazers

Rowan Kavner

Score: LAC 109 – POR 98

PORTLAND – The Trail Blazers started losing before Wednesday’s game even began.

A clerical error that took too long to fix made Portland’s second-leading scorer, C.J. McCollum, inactive. The Clippers (23-13) wasted no time taking advantage, jumping out to a 13-4 lead and outscoring the Trail Blazers (15-23) by 23 points in the first half, stretching their win streak to seven games with a 109-98 victory.

Next Game: 1/09

Tipoff: 12:30pm PDT

The Clippers couldn’t miss in the first half, shooting 55 percent while holding the Trail Blazers to 38.1 percent from the field to take a 63-40 lead.

They were led by Chris Paul, who dished his way to 19 assists – his most in any game as a Clipper – while adding a team-high 21 points. J.J. Redick, who added 20 points and went 8-for-13 from the floor, said he was talking to Paul about how the Clippers aren’t running many sets right now, since so many of them involve the injured Blake Griffin.

“So it’s really just a lot of random stuff, and you can run that better when you’re getting stops,” Redick said.

There were plenty of those early, as the Clippers forced 10 Portland turnovers in the first half. But the Blazers wasted no time chipping into the Clippers’ advantage from there.

Five minutes into the third quarter, the 23-point lead was down to 12. The Clippers got it back up to 17 before Portland responded again, but an Austin Rivers buzzer-beater gave the Clippers a 15-point advantage heading to the fourth quarter.

Rivers scored 16 points off the bench, going 2-for-2 from 3-point range to move to 11-for-17 from long range his last four games. He said he’s back to being himself and he hasn’t felt this good on the court since high school. It’s showing on the box score, shooting at least 63 percent from the field in three of his last four games.

The Blazers weren’t done, though, starting the fourth strong just as they did the previous quarter. With 8:48 left, the Trail Blazers had cut the Clippers’ lead to single digits for the first time since the first quarter. The Blazers would cut the lead down to six points four separate times late, but it wouldn’t get any closer than that.

Much like they’d done throughout their winning streak, the Clippers shook off the threat on the opponent’s home court, not letting the Blazers’ second-half momentum go over the edge.

Paul Pierce’s fifth 3-pointer of the night would get the Clippers’ lead back to double digits and provide enough breathing room to finish the job. Then DeAndre Jordan added the final touch with another dunk, finishing with 14 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.

Key Moment: When the Blazers cut the lead to six for the first time in the fourth quarter, Johnson answered with a 3-pointer. When they did it again, Redick hit a 3-pointer. When it happened again, Paul hit a shot, and when it happened a last time, a Jordan free throw and a Pierce 3-pointer put the game away for good.

Clippers Star: Chris Paul - Just hours after helping donate a new computer lab to a Portland elementary school in need, Paul proceeded to put on a show against the Trail Blazers, totaling 21 points and 19 assists, leading the Clippers in both categories. 2016 has been kind to Paul, who had 15 points and 14 assists in his first game of January.

Trail Blazers Star: Mason Plumlee – The Blazers had some success inside, and no one more than Plumlee, who had 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Plumlee and Ed Davis caused problems, helping Portland outscore the Clippers by 10 points in the paint.

X-Factor: Paul Pierce – For the second time in the last six games, Pierce drained five 3-pointers in a game. He started the night 5-for-5 from long range on his way to 17 points, his second highest scoring total of the season.

Quotes:

J.J. Redick – “We’re just doing a good job of feeding the pig, as Doc likes to say. I think the thing we’re beginning to understand better as a team collectively is just if a play is called for you, it doesn’t mean it’s your shot. It’s your responsibility on that play to make sure the team gets a good shot.”

Austin Rivers – “I’m just back to being confident. That doesn’t mean just scoring, it means just comfortable, just out there playing and having fun. I know what I need to do and I go for it and try to be aggressive.”

Chris Paul – “I always say getting assists, I’ve got the easy part. All I’ve got to do is pass it. The other guy has the hard part, making the shots. J.J. made shots, DJ dunked, Paul, Wes, all those guys.”