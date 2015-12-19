Energy Lacking Early In 107-97 Loss In Houston

Rowan Kavner

Score: HOU 107 – LAC 97

HOUSTON – The Rockets’ first basket of the game let head coach Doc Rivers know what his team’s energy would look like Saturday, playing on a back-to-back which he considered the end of an eight-game trip.

In a move Chris Paul said symbolized the game, Trevor Ariza took the opening tip for a layup eight seconds into the Clippers’ 107-97 loss. The Rockets’ (14-14) next six points, all occurring within four feet from the rim, followed fewer than two minutes later.

The Clippers (16-12) had just come off a five-game road trip to play one game at home before getting right back on the road, and they looked like a fatigued team at the end of a long trip. Rivers said afterward he considered taking the starters out during a first quarter in which they found themselves down by as many as 22 points.

“You could see it,” Rivers said. “You’re going to play your guys anyway, but I was so tempted early on to just pull the plug. I would do that in Boston because we had an older team, just take them out in the first quarter and say, ‘That’s it’ for the game. I felt like that today, but then we cut it to 12, cut it in the second half. We just couldn’t sustain.”

The Clippers trailed, 38-17, after the first quarter and started just 6-for-22 from the floor. The Rockets had 20 total rebounds in the first quarter, six of them on the offensive glass, while the Clippers only had five total rebounds at that point.

Meanwhile, the Rockets started 13-for-24, remaining hot early on until the Clippers resorted to intentionally fouling in the second quarter to try to slow Houston’s attack. It allowed the Clippers to creep back in, outscoring the Rockets by 10 points in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 57-46.

Eventually, the hacking went back and forth, though the Clippers favored the strategy. The Rockets ended up going 31-for-49 from the free-throw line, while the Clippers went 18-for-29.

The Clippers got as close as they would all night in the third quarter, cutting the deficit down to six points, before the Rockets got going from deep to get their lead back up to double digits. Despite scoring 57 points in the first half, the Rockets only had two 3-pointers to that point. They’d add six more in the second half.

Blake Griffin finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Chris Paul had 12 points, 10 assists, and seven steals, while DeAndre Jordan added 16 points and 11 rebounds and J.J. Redick had 19 points.

But none of it was enough to combat the Rockets’ long stretches of offensive fortitude, as the Clippers had to fight their way from behind from the opening tip-off.

Halfway through the fourth quarter, with the Clippers trailing by 19 points, Rivers decided it was time to finally pull the plug, bringing in a third unit. That group, with Pablo Prigioni, Lance Stephenson, Wesley Johnson, Cole Aldrich and Austin Rivers, who was replaced by Jamal Crawford after spraining his ankle, helped cut the deficit to single digits.