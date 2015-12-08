Clippers Seal Win Vs. Wolves At The Line

Rowan Kavner

Score: LAC 110 – MIN 106

Summary: A Clippers team that had given up fourth-quarter leads early in the season has returned the favor in two straight wins.

The Clippers trailed by three points with a minute left, yet before the final buzzer, the Clippers had already sealed the deal enough for the Minnesota fans at the Target Center to begin filing out in a 110-106 Clippers win.

“We just kind of had resolve again, back-to-back games,” said head coach Doc Rivers.

Many of the Clippers said they believe this group is learning how to win and how to finish together. On Saturday, the Clippers overcame a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit to go on a late run and beat the Magic. On Monday, the Clippers dug themselves into a 98-95 deficit with a minute remaining.

That became a one point Clippers lead 35 seconds later.

Jordan did what he had done all throughout the start of the game, catching a lob and throwing it down. The Clippers’ center finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, giving a lot of the credit to the returns of Chris Paul (ribs) and J.J. Redick (ankle) for helping open up the floor.

Jordan started the game on fire offensively, getting buckets near the rim at will. The Clippers began the game with a 12-7 lead, at which point Jordan had three more points and as many rebounds as the entire Timberwolves team. Just six minutes into the game, Jordan had 12 points and five rebounds.

None of his 20 points, however, were more important than the late lob from Crawford, who then assisted on another basket near the rim from Blake Griffin. Crawford said Jordan and Griffin, who had 16 points and 11 rebounds, are the best rim-running big men in the league, and that paid dividends late Monday.

Tight defense from Luc Mbah a Moute on an inbounds pass then forced a turnover, and the Clippers, who trailed by three points, suddenly led by a point with the ball and 24 seconds remaining. That put the Clippers in position to win it at the line, which Redick and Crawford made sure of.

The Clippers went 15-for-15 from the line in the fourth quarter, including an 11-for-11 mark in the final 22 seconds, to give the Clippers their 14th straight win against the Timberwolves, which is their longest in franchise history.

Key Moment: The start to the fourth quarter. After the Timberwolves close the third quarter on an 8-1 run, the Clippers answered immediately with a 7-0 run to take back the lead, using a group of Griffin, Crawford, Austin Rivers, Lance Stephenson and Josh Smith. The game could’ve gotten out of hand with the majority of starters on the bench, but that got the Clippers right back in it.

Clippers Star: DeAndre Jordan – Jordan wasted no time getting going, and his work both early and late sealed the deal for the Clippers. His 20 points were a season high, and the last of his four blocks allowed the Clippers to get out and take the lead with 30 seconds left. Doc Rivers said after the game that’s the Jordan the Clippers know and that he’s now looked that way the past couple games.

Timberwolves Star: Gorgui Dieng – He was a game-best plus-14 on the night, scoring 14 points and adding five rebounds in 30 minutes. Dieng and Zach LaVine, who had 14 fourth-quarter points, were both huge off the bench for the Timberwolves.

X-Factor: Wesley Johnson and Jamal Crawford – For the second straight game, the two players came up big down the stretch for the comeback win. Both Johnson and Crawford were plus-16 in the fourth quarter, and Johnson was an efficient 2-for-2 in the quarter while also deflecting a pass for a steal. Crawford finished with 18 points and seven assists, going 4-for-6 from long range and scoring 10 fourth-quarter points.

Quotes:

DeAndre Jordan – “We traded baskets with them a while, but down the stretch, we got the stops when we needed them. That’s why it’s really good to have that alternating position at the three. Wes does great things for us, so does Luc. When he comes out and gets us stops like that and he’s physical with those guys, makes it as tough as possible, it’s big. It was a team effort defensively.”

Chris Paul – “I came over (to the arena) early this morning. We landed yesterday, I did a little bit, wanted to see how it felt this morning. Then I came over here this afternoon by myself with the trainer and got up and down a little bit, and I said I wanted to play.”

Doc Rivers – “I just like our resolve. Listen, you want to play well. But it’s nice to win two in a row not playing your best. That’s really good.”