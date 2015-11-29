Clippers Have Every Answer In Win vs. Wolves

Rowan Kavner

Score - LAC 107 – MIN 99

Summary: Part of learning how to finish is learning how to answer.

A Clippers team (9-8) which allowed double-digit leads to slip away in each of their first three losses of the season had no issues finishing Sunday for the second straight time, coming up with every answer down the stretch in a 107-99 win against the Timberwolves (8-9) to earn their third win in four games.

Next Game: 11/30

Tipoff: 7:30pm PDT

The Clippers shot 52 percent from the floor, as Blake Griffin finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Chris Paul added 20 points and nine rebounds. More importantly, the points came at the perfect moments to swing momentum back the Clippers’ direction.

When the Timberwolves brought the Clippers’ 11-point halftime lead down to four midway through the third quarter, the Clippers answered with a 7-0 run, eventually taking a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter.

Runs are inevitable on both sides throughout an NBA game. It’s more about the response, and Sunday a Clippers team that had struggled to finish down the stretch early in the year came up with every answer.

Following five straight points from Paul Pierce in the fourth quarter to get the Clippers’ lead to 15, Minnesota went on an 8-0 run. The far-from-comfortable lead sat at 88-83 with four minutes remaining when J.J. Redick hit a 3-pointer.

Head coach Doc Rivers started Luc Mbah a Moute for the first time this season, marking the eighth different starting lineup this season for the Clippers, and Rivers decided to keep him in with the starters down the stretch.

It paid dividends, as a steal from Mbah a Moute led to a bucket from Chris Paul. Suddenly, a five-point lead had doubled in less than a minute. The Timberwolves then began intentionally fouling DeAndre Jordan in a desperation move and managed to dwindle the Clippers’ lead down to six.

But Griffin had the answer at the other end when that happened, just as the Clippers did all day, hitting a jumper to put Minnesota out of reach.

Key Moment: There were plenty of runs from the Clippers from start to finish, including a 14-4 run to end the first quarter which blossomed to 20-4 early in the second quarter and a 7-0 run in the third quarter after the Wolves cut the lead to four, but the most notable one happened with four minutes left. Redick his a 3-pointer, Mbah a Moute came up with the steal which led to the Paul jumper and Blake Griffin got a bucket and a foul to leave the Timberwolves without much of a chance.

Clippers Star: Blake Griffin – Griffin recorded his third straight game with at least 20 points and his eighth game this season with at least 25 points. He was plus-8 on the night to lead all players, and even on nights where he’s not his absolute best this season, he can still put up near triple-doubles.

Timberwolves Star: Karl-Anthony Towns – Griffin talked about Towns’ high ceiling after the game, and that much is evident from the start of his career. Towns posted 17 points on 8-of-13 shooting with eight rebounds and three steals, showcasing an exceptional touch for a player his size and age.

X-Factor: J.J. Redick – It’s now Redick’s second straight game with at least 18 points since a night he’d like to forget against Utah, and he appears to be working his way back into the shape he’d like to be in following his hiatus with back spasms. Redick’s shots came at the right time, getting the Clippers’ lead back to double digits in the third quarter with a 3-pointer and hitting another to give the Clippers breathing room in the fourth quarter after the Timberwolves cut the lead to five.

Quotes:

Doc Rivers – “We’re better when we play with pace. There were stretches in the first half by both units that the pace was impossible to deal with, but I did love our execution. We got every shot that we were looking for. We got the big three for J.J. out of the timeout, Blake out of the elbows and at the nail, so that was good.”

J.J. Redick – “It’s been a long month. Seriously, it’s been a long month. It’s been a month filled with frustration. It’s hard to believe we’re in this position, but still got 65 more games to get it right. I said this the other night, but we have to take advantage of this week and win these games.”

Josh Smith – “We’re playing with a sense of urgency, desperate basketball. We’re playing no-agenda basketball, which is great. We need to keep that same focus.”