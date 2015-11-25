Highlight Plays Spark Clippers In Denver

Rowan Kavner

Score: LAC 111 – DEN 94

Summary: Blake Griffin could only smile as his 3-point shot he received in mid-air off a pass from Wesley Johnson at the top of the key hit nothing but net.

In the process, he gave new meaning to “Lob City.” And, more importantly, the play ignited the confidence and loose style of the Clippers (7-7), who got back to .500 and snapped a three-game losing streak with a 111-94 win against the Nuggets (6-9).

“You’ve just got to see it go in sometimes,” Griffin said. “I guess that’s what it was.”

Next Game: 11/25

Tipoff: 7:30pm PDT

A timeout had occurred not long before the miraculous shot, one that Doc Rivers said Griffin and LeBron James are two of the only players strong enough to pull off, during which assistant coaches Sam Cassell and Mike Woodson told Griffin to keep shooting. Rivers said Griffin missed two shots prior and then passed up on two more, which they didn’t want him doing.

“Then that happens,” Rivers said. “He starts laughing. I think just him laughing, next thing you know he makes the next three. Confidence is an amazing thing.”

A couple highlight-reel plays and the presence of Wesley Johnson in the starting lineup for the first time this season helped provide a much-needed jolt to a Clippers team trying to find itself after an early-season funk.

The Clippers held the Nuggets to 19 points in the second quarter, taking a six-point lead into halftime. When Denver began creeping back early in the third quarter, cutting the Clippers’ lead to two, Griffin hit the circus shot.

What followed was an 11-2 run, including two confident jumpers from Griffin. As Jamal Crawford said, the Clippers are a different team when they’re having fun, and sometimes a 3-pointer can be worth more than three points.

That would also apply to Crawford’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third quarter and give the Clippers a double digit lead heading into the fourth.

Crawford’s play seemed to spark Crawford much like Griffin’s highlight-reel play did Griffin earlier, as Crawford would go on to hit the Clippers’ next seven points, finishing with 15 points off the bench and putting the Clippers in cruise control the rest of the way. The Nuggets resorted to intentionally fouling Jordan late, but it didn’t do the trick, as DeAndre Jordan finished with a career-high 12 made free throws on 26 attempts.

Griffin led the Clippers with 18 points and had a double-double, adding 10 rebounds and four assists.

It was one of three double-doubles on the night for the Clippers, as Chris Paul had 15 points and 10 assists and Jordan finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Key Moment: With the shot clock winding down midway through the third quarter, Johnson passed to the top of the key to Griffin, who caught the ball in midair. Griffin, who hovered as he caught the pass, thinking he wouldn’t have time to catch the ball and then rise up for the jumper, somehow managed to still get the 3-pointer up and swish it. That turned a two-point lead into a five-point lead and sparked an 11-2 run, putting the Clippers up comfortably the rest of the night.

Clippers Star: The starting lineup – It would be wrong to pick one player, as they all finished scoring in double figures, led by 18 points apiece from Griffin and Jordan. All five players were at least plus-8, and Paul and J.J. Redick were plus-21 to lead the team. Redick had 16 points, scoring 10 in the first quarter. Johnson had 11 points in his first start of the year but dealt with foul trouble late.

Nuggets Star: Danilo Gallinari – Gallinari and Nikola Jokic gave the Clippers the most trouble, and Gallinari finished with 20 points and 18 rebounds. Most of Gallinari’s work came at the free-throw line, where he was near perfect, going 16-of-17.

X-Factor: Jamal Crawford – Crawford provided some breathing room in the fourth quarter and made as much of an impact as the strong starting unit on the finish. His 3-pointer at the buzzer in the third quarter snapped a small scoring skid and got the Clippers right back on track. He was plus-7 on the night, leading all reserves.

Quotes:

Jamal Crawford – “After (his 3-pointer), Blake got in a rhythm. After the half-court shot, I got in a rhythm. After CP got some free throws going, he got in a rhythm. Things like that can really jolt a team.”

Chris Paul – “The whole thing with us, it starts on the defensive end. We’re a tough team to stop in transition when we’ve got the lobs and the threes and me and Blake playing the two-man game. Everything starts and ends with us on the defensive end.”

Doc Rivers – “I didn’t think we played the game perfect, but we played hard. Sometimes when you don’t play perfect but you play hard, you still have a chance to win the game.”