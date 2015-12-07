Power Rankings Roundup: Week 6

Rowan Kavner

MINNEAPOLIS – Sunday’s late comeback against the Magic salvaged the Clippers’ week, and it also left them all over the map in the most updated rankings.

Here are the power rankings from NBA.com, ESPN.com, SI.com, CBSSports.com and NBCSports.com after last week’s action, along with a brief explanation for the position of the Clippers, who won two of three games last week.

Click on the ranking under each publication to see the full explanations.

NBA.com

Clippers No. 15 (Last week No. 15) – “When Jamal Crawford scores 30-plus (like he did Saturday against Orlando, the Clippers can win without their starting backcourt. But it would be nice to have Chris Paul (ribs) and/or J.J. Redick (ankle) back as they hit the road this week …”

ESPN.com

Clippers No. 17 (Last week No. 14) – “Chris Paul and Derrick Rose, believe it or not, have not squared off in a game in nearly four years, dating all the way back to Dec. 30, 2011. Thursday night's early TNT offering is the latest opportunity for a reunion, but CP3 has been sidelined by a rib issue while D-Rose continues to scuffle with blurred vision and shaky shooting.”

SI.com

Clippers No. 10 (Last week No. 12) – “After winning five of seven, L.A. creeps back into the top 10, although Chris Paul and J.J. Redick are concurrently injured for the second time this season. The Clippers could be pressed to keep it together the rest of the month, with just two of the next 14 games on its home court.”

CBSSports.com

Clippers No. 8 (Last week No. 12) – “They've stopped the capitulation, despite Chris Paul and J.J. Redick being out again. The problem is this: Is any contender really frightened of the Clippers at this point?”

NBCSports.com

Clippers No. 13 (Last week No. 15) – J.J. Redick could be back Monday night, but it may be a few more games before Chris Paul returns. Going to be a rough rest of the month for the Clippers, who are heavy with road games (12 road, two home games the rest of the month). We will find out if this team can start to come together as a lot of us expected.”