Power Rankings Roundup: Week 13

INDIANAPOLIS - The Clippers went 2-2 last week, recording wins at home against the Rockets and on the road against the Knicks, while falling in Cleveland and Toronto.

Here are the latest power rankings from NBA.com, ESPN.com, SI.com, CBSSports.com and NBCSports.com after last week’s action, along with a brief explanation for the position of the Clippers.

Click on the ranking under each publication to see the full explanations.

NBA.com

Clippers No. 6 (Last week No. 5) - “Trading Josh Smith didn't really help the Clippers' bench, which got destroyed (they were a minus-28 in less than 17 minutes with Chris Paul off the floor) in Toronto on Sunday. Offense is generally the issue when Paul sits, but the last five games have been the Clippers' worst defensive stretch since before Thanksgiving. Blake Griffin isn't likely to return before they return home after a Tuesday-Wednesday back-to-back.”

ESPN.com

Clippers No. 7 (Last week No. 6) - “The Clippers are still waiting for Blake Griffin's return and, of greater concern, still waiting for a signature win that stamps them as the elite team we all expected them to be coming into the season. Blake-less Ls in the past five days in Cleveland and Toronto dropped the Clips to 0-7 against the NBA's top five teams in terms of win percentage. Against everyone else? They're 28-9.”

SI.com

Clippers No. 5 (Last week No. 5) – “Maybe getting tatted was the answer all along for J.J. Redick, whose right arm remains strictly for buckets. He’s shooting nearly 54% from three this month, 49% on the year, and though he's an unlikely All-Star, at least there’s an argument to make.”

CBSSports.com

Clippers No. 6 (Last week No. 6) – “This winning stretch without Blake Griffin does not mean they're better without him. It means they're really good and they also have Blake Griffin. That said, I still think L.A. needs something to shake up its mojo and make a run at that No. 3 seed. I don't feel great about the Clips getting through a 4-5 matchup in anything other than a dogfight.”

NBCSports.com

Clippers No. 6 (Last week No. 4) – “Blake Griffin is expected back early this week, and just in time. The Clips bench was absolutely smoked by Toronto’s bench on Sunday, but it was not because of little-used Josh Smith being shipped out. The Clips bench wasn’t good with him (which is a bigger issue)…”