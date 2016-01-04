Power Rankings Roundup: Week 10

Rowan Kavner

PLAYA VISTA, Calif - The Clippers continue to roll, winning all four of their games last week to stretch their winning streak to six.

Here are the latest power rankings from NBA.com, ESPN.com, SI.com, CBSSports.com and NBCSports.com after last week’s action, along with a brief explanation for the position of the Clippers.

Click on the ranking under each publication to see the full explanations.

NBA.com

Clippers No. 5 (Last week No. 12) - “The Clippers' best five-game stretch of offense (115 points scored per 100 possessions) has been their five games without Blake Griffin. Chris Paul dunked (sort of) twice, J.J. Redick (19-for-29 from 3-point range in the five games) has caught fire, Cole Aldrich has proved himself useful, and the bench has actually maintained leads…”

ESPN.com

Clippers No. 10 (Last week No. 17) - “At the time of his quad injury, Blake Griffin's Clips were outscoring the opposition by 5.0 points per 48 minutes with No. 32 on the floor, while being outscored by 6.3 points per 48 minutes when Griffin-less. But they couldn't have responded much better to last week's mostly Blake-related demotion, flourishing on the road before feasting on Philly.���

SI.com

Clippers No. 6 (Last week No. 9) – “L.A.’s start has paled in both comparison and hype to the West’s big trio, but they were 23–12 this time last season and have now won six straight. Five of those came without the injured Griffin, and though the schedule has been soft, the Clippers are getting results…”

CBSSports.com

Clippers No. 8 (Last week No. 14) – “I am largely over them; they're going to have to show me either an incredible winning streak or a dominant playoff run to get me to buy in. However, J.J. Redick's season should not slip by us. He has been the best spot-up shooter in the league this season and it's not even close.”

NBCSports.com

Clippers No. 5 (Last week No. 8) – “Winners of six in a row, and they are 5-0 with Blake Griffin out. The Clipper offense has driven the winning streak, without Griffin the Clips use Paul Pierce at the four more and run some Van Gundyesque spread pick-and-roll. It works.”