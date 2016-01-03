Past Stops Made Mbah a Moute Appreciate The Present

Rowan Kavner

LOS ANGELES – Find an opposing team’s superstar on the court, and odds are Luc Mbah a Moute isn’t far away.

Mbah a Moute’s charged with the task of guarding the best players in the league, regardless of their size. That’s been a calling card throughout his career, making a name for himself as a defensive stopper.

But doing it for a winning team is a change.

As Mbah a Moute got ready Saturday to face the 76ers, the team he played for last season, he took the floor for a Clippers team going into the matchup 21-13 overall and 13-5 since Mbah a Moute became a starter. This came after spending six of his first seven years in the league on teams finishing with a losing record.

“You appreciate being on a team like this,” Mbah a Moute said. “No offense to Philly, or my time there, every time we played hard. We were young, played hard, competed, but we weren’t as talented. You definitely appreciate the value of having a good team and playing on a good team.”

The 2009-10 season with the Bucks marked the only time Mbah a Moute played for a team with a winning record. But all of his experiences in the NBA helped mold him into the lockdown defender he’s become, and he appreciates the stops he’s made, including last year in Philadelphia for a 76ers team that struggled through an 18-64 season.

He said that group eventually got a reputation for being one that always played hard regardless of the result. Mbah a Moute respects 76ers head coach Brett Brown both as a coach and a person, and he liked the fact Brown made last year more about how hard the young team competed than wins or losses.

“I think he’s one of the best,” Mbah a Moute said. “It’s unfortunate, the cards he’s been dealt, the team and the situation. I feel like if he is a coach who had a veteran team he’d be just as good as any other assistant coach that (Gregg) Popovich had.”

While he liked Brown and found it rewarding to be on a team that competed hard, it was admittedly tough for Mbah a Moute to lose game after game. He said it felt like fighting an uphill battle every night, but it made him cherish every win, and it made him value the situation he’s in now even more.

The Clippers already have more wins this year than Philadelphia did last season, and Mbah a Moute’s defense has played a part.

“He literally can guard all five positions,” said head coach Doc Rivers. “There’s not a lot of guys in the league that can do that.”

Rivers has put Mbah a Moute on point guards. At the end of the Clippers’ five-game road trip, he was guarding Anthony Davis.

“He’s just really good at what he does, and he’s one of those guys that accepts what he does,” Rivers said. “He’s good being a defender. A lot of guys in the league think that’s, like, ‘Don’t call me a defensive player.’ He’s all good with it. He likes it.”

That’s never changed for Mbah a Moute at any of his previous stops, as Brown remembers.

“He just is solid,” Brown said. “He’s a good person. He’s extremely versatile. We’ve had him guard LeBron (James). We’ve had him guard Al Jefferson. We had him switch out on quick point guards. There’s just a toughness and a physical side to him and an intellectual side to him that makes him sort of NBA ready.”

Brown said Mbah a Moute was a great, low-maintenance player and only recalled fond memories of a player who helped keep a young locker room together. Now, the Clippers are reaping those benefits.

Mbah a Moute has the best defensive rating among starters for the Clippers and the second best net rating on the team, behind only J.J Redick.

The discrepancy defensively when Mbah a Moute’s on or off the floor is greater than any player on the team. When he’s on the court, the Clippers allow just 97.9 points per 100 possessions. When he’s off it, they allow 102.5.