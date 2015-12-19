Opposing Coaches Recognize Griffin’s Expanded Game

Rowan Kavner

HOUSTON – Even six seasons into his career, Blake Griffin hasn’t stopped adding to his offensive arsenal.

Last year, Griffin’s assists per game jumped to 5.3. This year, that mark still hovers near five (4.9), the most per game of any player standing at least 6-10, while he’s shooting a career-best 40.8 percent on jump shots.

“I’ve said it all year, he’s on a different level,” said Doc Rivers. “He’s played, he’s led, he’s defended, he’s done about anything you can do.”

No one’s made more two-point shots this year than Griffin, who’s averaging 24 points and 8.6 rebounds per game in another All-Star worthy season, all while shooting the second-highest field goal percentage among players with at least 400 field goal attempts this season.

“I have the ultimate confidence in Blake,” Jamal Crawford said earlier this year. “Blake’s been at an MVP level now for a couple years, he really has. He’s top shelf in the league.”

Friday against the Spurs, Griffin scored in double-figures in the first half an NBA-leading 22nd time this season. By the end of the game, he had stepped back and gone 2-for-2 from 3-point range, though he said that’s not something he practices and may not be featured going forward.

The Clippers know well about Griffin’s versatility, but it might mean more when opposing coaches notice.

They’ve been doing that.

This year, Griffin’s shooting two percentage points better on jump shots than he did last year, and he’s hitting 41.1 percent of his shots between 16 feet and the 3-point line.

“Blake has really elevated his game,” said Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry. “He’s shooting the ball extremely well, he’s facilitating, he’s just doing a lot of things.”

When the Pacers came to Los Angeles, Indiana head coach Frank Vogel said one of the aspects of Griffin’s game which makes him so difficult is he forces guards to pick him up because of the way he can handle the ball and operate out of the pick-and-roll, which means bigs then have to chase shooters around the perimeter.

“We start big against elite power forwards, and he’s arguably the best in the game, so it creates a big challenge for our guys up front,” Vogel said.

Perhaps no praise was greater for Griffin than from Detroit head coach Stan Van Gundy, who called him “easily” the best passing true big in the league. When asked about Draymond Green, he clarified that he meant among back-to-the-basket power forwards.

“I think the difference with Blake is he can pick-and-pop…but he can also be down in the low post going to work,” Van Gundy said. “There are just not many guys that play down there that are going to average nearly five assists per game.”

What makes Griffin particularly special with his passing, according to Van Gundy, is how willing he is to do it when a second defender is thrown at him.

That came back to bite Van Gundy in Detroit, as he sent a second defender to double Griffin at the top of the key in overtime. Griffin then found a wide-open Crawford for a go-ahead 3-pointer in a Clippers win.