Mailbag: Redick Answers Fan Questions

Rowan Kavner

LOS ANGELES – J.J. Redick’s has his stroke down in December, averaging 16.6 points per game this month and scoring at least 14 points in each of his last six games.

He also has his answers down, as the Clippers’ starting shooting guard took some time before the Christmas game against the Lakers to answer fan questions from Facebook and Twitter, which were submitted using “#LACmailbag” after the question. (Note: Questions may be edited for grammar, brevity or clarity.)

Here are Redick’s answers.

FACEBOOK

Nathanael Luther: What’s the memorable highlight of your career? #LACmailbag

Redick: “Man, well, I think winning Game 7s. Those are the best feelings I’ve had as an NBA player. That would be San Antonio last year, Golden State the year before, at Boston in ’09. I think winning Game 7s, it’s an incredible feeling.”

Graciela Santa Velazquez: What inspired you to get tattoos? #LACmailbag

Redick: “I like the way a sleeve looks, I guess that’s part of it. It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a few years. Probably a half truth, half joking, but the tattoo that’s existing on my left forearm I’ve hated since I got it, so it was a way to kind of cover that up to get a whole sleeve.”

TWITTER

Adeleine Shayne Tan (@AdeleineShayne): Don’t know if you’ve ever been asked this, but why do you wear No. 4? #LACmailbag

Redick: “I wore 25 growing up. When I was a freshman in high school, I went to a Duke football game and I walked into Cameron for the first time and No. 25 was retired. I had to choose a different number. My high school had 4 and 3 as options, and I knew an upperclassman was going to pick 3, so I chose 4.”

Jake Bexx (@jakebexx): J.J., who has the funniest or strangest superstition or routine in the locker room? #LACmailbag