Mailbag: Redick Answers Fan Questions

Rowan Kavner
LOS ANGELES – J.J. Redick’s has his stroke down in December, averaging 16.6 points per game this month and scoring at least 14 points in each of his last six games.
He also has his answers down, as the Clippers’ starting shooting guard took some time before the Christmas game against the Lakers to answer fan questions from Facebook and Twitter, which were submitted using “#LACmailbag” after the question. (Note: Questions may be edited for grammar, brevity or clarity.)
Here are Redick’s answers.
Nathanael Luther: What’s the memorable highlight of your career? #LACmailbag
Redick: “Man, well, I think winning Game 7s. Those are the best feelings I’ve had as an NBA player. That would be San Antonio last year, Golden State the year before, at Boston in ’09. I think winning Game 7s, it’s an incredible feeling.”
Graciela Santa Velazquez: What inspired you to get tattoos? #LACmailbag
Redick: “I like the way a sleeve looks, I guess that’s part of it. It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a few years. Probably a half truth, half joking, but the tattoo that’s existing on my left forearm I’ve hated since I got it, so it was a way to kind of cover that up to get a whole sleeve.”
Adeleine Shayne Tan (@AdeleineShayne): Don’t know if you’ve ever been asked this, but why do you wear No. 4? #LACmailbag
Redick: “I wore 25 growing up. When I was a freshman in high school, I went to a Duke football game and I walked into Cameron for the first time and No. 25 was retired. I had to choose a different number. My high school had 4 and 3 as options, and I knew an upperclassman was going to pick 3, so I chose 4.”
Jake Bexx (@jakebexx): J.J., who has the funniest or strangest superstition or routine in the locker room? #LACmailbag
Redick: I don’t know that anybody has a bizarre one. Everybody kind of has their own quirks before a game. I would say probably Jamal is the weirdest about that, just his whole thing. Like, it takes one to know one, and Jamal’s a head case.”