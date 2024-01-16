Los Angeles and LA Clippers to Host NBA All-Star 2026

LOS ANGELES – The National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced that Los Angeles has been selected to host NBA All-Star 2026. The 75th NBA All-Star Game will take place at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, home of the LA Clippers, on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. This will mark the record seventh NBA All-Star in Los Angeles, and the first time the Intuit Dome will host the annual midseason showcase reaching fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 50 languages. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made the announcement today during a press conference at Intuit Dome, where he was joined by Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer, Clippers President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. “The Intuit Dome promises to present a unique and innovative live basketball experience which will be an extraordinary venue for the NBA All-Star Game in 2026,” said Silver. “Thanks again to Steve Ballmer, Gillian Zucker, and the Clippers organization for their commitment to delivering a world-class showcase of the very best of our sport.”

Intuit Dome, which is set to open in August 2024, is a multipurpose venue that will be the new home of the LA Clippers.



“We are building Intuit Dome to house and showcase the best basketball players in the world, and we are honored they will all be under our roof for NBA All Star,” said Ballmer. “Along with Inglewood and Los Angeles, we thank the NBA for bringing the league’s marquee event to Intuit Dome in 2026.”



The LA Clippers worked in collaboration with the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission to bring NBA All-Star 2026 to Los Angeles.



NBA All-Star on-court events will tip off on Friday, Feb. 13 at Intuit Dome with NBA Rising Stars, an annual showcase for top rookies and second-year NBA players. On Feb. 14, State Farm All-Star Saturday Night will feature the Kia Skills Challenge, the Starry 3-Point Challenge and AT&T Slam Dunk. NBA All-Star 2026 will culminate with the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 15.



The NBA will host several events for fans of all ages at venues throughout Los Angeles and Inglewood, including at Kia Forum and the Los Angeles Convention Center. These events, including NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T, the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and an NBA All-Star fan fest, will feature basketball programming and entertainment for fans as well as up-close access to NBA players, legends and celebrities.



The league will also continue to celebrate its commitment to social responsibility with a full schedule of NBA Cares events during NBA All-Star 2026. Through partnerships with schools, local and national nonprofit organizations, the league will reach thousands of children and families in Los Angeles, Inglewood and the surrounding areas and provide critical resources to community-based programs.



NBA All-Star History in Los Angeles

This will mark the record seventh NBA All-Star in the Los Angeles area, which hosted the event in 2018, 2011, 2004, 1983, 1972 and 1963, and the first time the midseason showcase has been held at the Intuit Dome. The previous six NBA All-Star events in Los Angeles (including two at The Forum in Inglewood) have showcased extraordinary performances by some of the best players in league history. Each NBA All-Star Game MVP in Los Angeles was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team and selected to at least 11 All-Star Games: LeBron James (MVP in 2018), Kobe Bryant (2011), Shaquille O’Neal (2004), Julius Erving (1983), Jerry West (1972) and Bill Russell (1963).



The most recent NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles (2018) featured a dramatic finish as Team LeBron rallied from a 13-point deficit with seven minutes to play to defeat Team Stephen 148-145 in the first All- Star Game without a matchup between the Eastern Conference and Western Conference. As the captain of Team LeBron, James made a game-tying three-pointer with 1:30 remaining and a go-ahead layup with 34.5 seconds left in the game.



NBA All-Star 2026 will mark the 15th anniversary of the 2011 midseason celebration in Los Angeles, where the Clippers’ Blake Griffin played on the winning teams in the All-Star Game and Rising Stars and was crowned Slam Dunk champion as a rookie. That year, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Bryant earned his record-tying fourth NBA All-Star Game MVP Award after scoring 37 points to lift the Western Conference past the Eastern Conference 148-143.