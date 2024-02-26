LA Clippers Unveil New Uniforms, Logo, and Brand Look

LOS ANGELES, CA – The LA Clippers have unveiled their new brand look, establishing a set of marks that blend the team’s past, present, and focus on the future in a familiar but elevated colorway of naval blue, ember red, and Pacific blue. The refreshed look includes a modernized version of the classic Clippers script that will adorn the front of the Icon and Association Edition jerseys next season. The new primary logo features a Clippers “C” that surrounds the points of a compass and an oncoming ship with basketball seams on the hull, a nod to the organization’s maritime roots and a symbol of its direction.

The team will wear uniforms and merchandise displaying the new logo and colors in the 2024-25 NBA season as the Clippers begin play in their new home, Intuit Dome.

“We have been on a long journey, gathering feedback and insights from across Clipper Nation," said Gillian Zucker, President of Business Operations, LA Clippers and Intuit Dome. "We listened to as many voices as we could and then engaged specialists to arrive at a timeless design that blends bedrocks of our past and our future. Our new marks are meaningful and strong, capturing our roots and our aspirations.”

The new uniforms connect all of Clipper Nation in one steadfast direction and illustrate the team's new look.