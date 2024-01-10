LA Clippers Sign Kawhi Leonard to Contract Extension

The LA Clippers have signed Kawhi Leonard to a contract extension, it was announced by President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank.

“We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Kawhi. He is an elite player, a terrific partner and a relentless worker who knows how to win and makes it his first priority,” said Frank. “He elevated our franchise from the moment he arrived. We feel fortunate that Kawhi chose to join the Clippers five years ago, and excited to keep building with him.”

Leonard is a two-time Finals MVP (2014, 2019), five-time All-Star (2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021), five-time All-NBA Team selection (2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021), two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year (2015, 2016) and a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. A native of Moreno Valley, Calif., Leonard has appeared in 660 career games across 12 NBA seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and LA Clippers, holding averages of 19.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals. The 6-foot-7 forward is the third-winningest player in NBA history with a regular-season record of 483-177 (.732).

A two-time NBA Champion, Leonard is one of 12 players in NBA history with multiple Finals MVPs, appearing in 137 postseason games while averaging 21.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals. Regarded as one of the game’s greatest two-way players, Leonard has been selected to seven All-Defensive Teams (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021) and is one of three players in NBA history to win a Finals MVP, Defensive Player of the Year Award and All-Star Game MVP (2020).