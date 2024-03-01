featured-image

GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Wizards

March 1, 202411:45 AM PST
LA Clippers vs. Washington Wizards
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
  1. Last Matchup:   01/31/2024 | LAC 125 - WAS 109 | K. Leonard: 31 PTS - K. Kuzma: 27 PTS
  2. The Clippers have won 15 straight home games against the Wizards, the second-longest active home win streak in a single matchup (Boston 17 straight over Minnesota). It’s also tied for the longest home win streak against a single opponent in Clippers history (15 vs Phoenix, 2013-14 to 2021-22). 
  3. The Clippers have scored at least 100 points in 53 consecutive home games, dating back to December 2022. That’s the second-longest active such streak in the NBA (Indiana – 59) and 13 games longer than the next-longest streak in team history. 
  4. Including Wednesday, Kawhi Leonard has scored 25+ points and made at least one three in 110 different games for the Clippers. That’s the most such games in team history. 
  5. Russell Westbrook ranks in the top 25 in NBA history in points, assists and steals. The only other player to rank in the top 25 all-time in each of those three categories is LeBron James. 
STATS:

2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON

PPGFG%3P%FT%REBASTSTLBLKTOV
LAC117.5.492.390.81842.925.98.05.013.2
WAS114.6.472.350.76440.828.27.85.314.0

Tags

2023-24 SeasonBroadcast InformationGame PreviewsInjury ReportKawhi LeonardKey MatchupKyle KuzmaLA ClippersRussell WestbrookWashington Wizards