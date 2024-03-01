GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Wizards

LA Clippers vs. Washington Wizards
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 01/31/2024 | LAC 125 - WAS 109 | K. Leonard: 31 PTS - K. Kuzma: 27 PTS
- The Clippers have won 15 straight home games against the Wizards, the second-longest active home win streak in a single matchup (Boston 17 straight over Minnesota). It’s also tied for the longest home win streak against a single opponent in Clippers history (15 vs Phoenix, 2013-14 to 2021-22).
- The Clippers have scored at least 100 points in 53 consecutive home games, dating back to December 2022. That’s the second-longest active such streak in the NBA (Indiana – 59) and 13 games longer than the next-longest streak in team history.
- Including Wednesday, Kawhi Leonard has scored 25+ points and made at least one three in 110 different games for the Clippers. That’s the most such games in team history.
- Russell Westbrook ranks in the top 25 in NBA history in points, assists and steals. The only other player to rank in the top 25 all-time in each of those three categories is LeBron James.
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|117.5
|.492
|.390
|.818
|42.9
|25.9
|8.0
|5.0
|13.2
|WAS
|114.6
|.472
|.350
|.764
|40.8
|28.2
|7.8
|5.3
|14.0