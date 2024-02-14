GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Warriors

LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 12/14/2023 | LAC 121 - GSW 113 | J. Harden: 28 PTS - K. Thompson: 30 PTS
- The Clippers have won 2-of-3 in the season series against the Warriors heading into their final matchup this season. The Clippers have beaten the Warriors three times in a season just once over the past 10 years (2019-20 – 3 Wins).
- The Clippers are 12-4 (.750) since December on the road, the highest win percentage in the league over that span. They also have a 41.6 three-point percentage on the road in that span, the highest in the NBA.
- The Clippers have four players averaging over one steal per game this season (Kawhi Leonard – 1.67, Paul George – 1.63, James Harden – 1.21 and Russell Westbrook – 1.12), the most by any team this season (minimum 75 percent of team games played).
- In the Clippers’ most recent win over the Warriors in December, the duo of James Harden (28 points) and Kawhi Leonard (27 points) both scored 25 points in the game. The Clippers are 9-2 this season when any duo on the team each scores at least 25 points in the game.
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|118.0
|.493
|.396
|.817
|42.9
|26.0
|8.0
|5.3
|13.0
|GSW
|119.2
|.474
|.379
|.788
|46.7
|28.6
|6.6
|4.1
|14.5