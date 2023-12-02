GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Warriors

LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 11/30/2023 | LAC 114 - GSW 120 | K. Leonard: 23 PTS - S. Curry: 26 PTS
- The Warriors and Clippers combined for 71 points in the fourth quarter of their meeting on Thursday night. It was the second time this century that the two teams combined for 70+ points in the fourth quarter of a matchup (also 74 on March 17, 2009).
- Through eight home games this season, the Clippers have 123 defensive stops (74 steals, 49 blocks). That is the second-best mark by any team in their first eight home contests this season (Lakers – 126).
- James Harden has made five three-pointers in each of his last two games. Just one player in Clippers history has ever made five or more threes in three consecutive games (Paul George, twice).
- ● Kawhi Leonard has 57 points without a turnover in his last two games. Since the Clippers moved to Los Angeles, there have been just two times that a player scored that many points in a two-game span without a turnover – both by Kawhi Leonard (also did so in Jan. 2021).
- Norman Powell is shooting 13-for-24 (54.2%) from three-point range in the fourth quarter this season, the highest mark in the NBA entering the weekend (min. 20 3PA).
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|112.9
|.468
|.365
|.770
|44.7
|24.6
|9.3
|4.6
|13.6
|GSW
|114.9
|.453
|.368
|.784
|46.7
|27.9
|7.3
|3.5
|15.2